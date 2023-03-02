Courvoisier McCauley's final college basketball season might seem like an unusual moment to earn a "Newcomer of the Year" award, but the 2022-23 season has afforded the Indianapolis native that opportunity.
McCauley, who came to ISU as a graduate transfer from DePaul prior to this season, received the Missouri Valley Conference's Newcomer of the Year honor at the league's annual awards banquet going into Thursday's opening round of the MVC tournament at Enterprise Center.
McCauley and the fifth-seeded Sycamores (20-11 overall, 13-7 in the MVC) smashed Evansville 97-58 Thursday. The Sycamores will face fourth-seeded Belmont at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday.
McCauley also made the All-Conference second team and All-Newcomer Team. He's only the third Sycamore all-time to be named MVC Newcomer of the Year, joining John Sherman Williams (1983) and Eddie Bird (1988).
Other Sycamores earning MVC postseason honors were Cameron Henry on the All-Conference third team, Robbie Avila on the All-Freshman Team and Julian Larry on the All-Defensive Team. Voting was conducted by coaches, sports information directors and a media panel. Voters could not vote for their own student-athletes.
During the regular season, McCauley was named MVC Newcomer of the Week in back-to-back weeks and three times total for the year. It was the second time ever and first time since Manny Arop in 2012 that a Sycamore earned back-to-back MVC Newcomer of the Week honors and he joined Brenton Scott and Jake Odum as the only three Sycamores to earn the award three times in one season.
Heading into Thursday, McCauley paced the Sycamores in scoring with 493 total points and 16.4 points per game. He also led on the glass with 5.6 rebounds per outing.
His 16.4 points per game ranked seventh in the Valley regular season and he was top 20 in the league in rebounding. He had three double-doubles this season and is one of just 15 players in the Valley to record three or more. He was one of six Valley players with multiple 30-point outings in 2022-23. With nine 20-plus-point games, McCauley joined five other MVC players with nine or more this year.
McCauley topped the league in 3-pointers per game and ranked second in total 3-pointers made, which both ranked top-15 nationally. His 95 treys are third-most among the all-time bests for a player in his first year in the MVC and he ranks second on ISU’s all-time list of 3-pointers in a single season (behind Jordan Barnes with 117 2017-18).
Henry’s All-Conference third-team recognition marks his second consecutive MVC postseason honor after being named to the All-Newcomer Team last season. The Chesterfield, Va., native ranked top 10 in the Valley in assists (108), assists per game (3.72) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.48).
He notched his 100th assist this season at UIC and became the first Sycamore with 100 assists in a season since Jordan Barnes in 2019-20. Henry was averaging 10.0 ppg with 13 double-figure scoring games, including a season-high 22 points against Drexel. He pulled down 4.6 rebounds per contest and recorded three double-doubles. Henry ranked top 15 in the league with 38 steals.
Avila started 24 games in 29 appearances for ISU during the regular season and sat in sixth place on ISU’s all-time list of freshmen scoring marks with 294 points behind Jake Odum with 316 before Thursday's triumph over Evansville.
An Oak Forest, Ill. native, Avila ranked second in the MVC in freshmen scoring behind 2023 MVC Freshman of the Year Cade Tyson. Avila tallied 10.1 ppg and posted 15 double-figure scoring games, including a career-high 22 at Drake. He pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds as part of his first career double-double against Trinity Christian early in the season.
Larry, the lone Sycamore to appear in all 31 regular-season games, started 17 of them consecutively. He ranked top 10 in the Valley in assists (106), assists per game (3.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.96). He also ranked ninth in the league with 42 total steals.
Larry was named MVC Player of the Week on Jan. 10 after shooting 12 of 14 — including 3 of 3 from long distance — and connecting on 9 of 10 from the charity stripe with 10 assists and four steals across the two games. At Illinois State, Larry shot 7 of 7 from the field with five assists and not a single turnover.
Over a four-game span from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7, Larry led Indiana State with 17.0 ppg on a 25-of-30 shooting clip with 5.0 assists per outing and seven total steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.