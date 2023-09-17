Indiana State University sprinter Noah Malone added another championship on the world stage Sunday afternoon, winning the Para Athletics 100-meter title at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field.
Malone, competing in his second career Diamond League event, crossed the line with a time of 10.72 seconds, finishing nearly three-tenths of a second ahead of second place. It is the first time Malone placed first at a Diamond League event, having previously finished fourth at the 100m Race to Zero at the 2022 Bislett Games in Norway.
The first-place finish adds to a decorated resume on the international stage for Malone. He won gold in the 100m T12 at the Para Athletics World Championships in France in July and also placed first in the 100m at the 2022 Dubai Para Grand Prix. A three-time Paralympic medalist at the 2020 Tokyo games (one gold, two silver), Malone will look to add to that medal count next year at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
Malone enters his senior season at Indiana State looking to build on a career that has seen him qualify for the NCAA East First Round in each of his three seasons as a Sycamore, participating against the nation’s best in the 200m and 4x100m relay.
A six-time All-MVC selection between the 60m (indoor), 200m and both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, Malone has been the anchor leg on each of Indiana State’s top five 4x100m relay teams. He also ranks in the top 10 individually in program history in the 60m (fifth), 100m (second) and 200m (eighth indoor, 10th outdoor).
