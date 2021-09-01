Indiana State sprinter Noah Malone earned his second silver medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in rainy conditions on Wednesday evening in record-breaking fashion.
The sophomore, nearly four years younger than the next youngest finalist in Wednesday’s T12 400-meter dash final, ran an American record of 47.93 to cross the finish line in second, falling only to Abdeslam Hili of Morocco who set a world record with a time of 47.59.
During the preliminary round, Malone set a then-Paralympic record time of 48.50.
Malone’s silver medal in the 400-meter dash marked his second medal of the Tokyo games after claiming silver in the men’s T12 100-meter dash on Sunday morning with a time of 10.66. He set a new American record of 10.55 in the preliminary round of the event as well.
One more chance for a medal awaits Malone in Tokyo, as he will compete as a member of the universal 400-meter relay squad tomorrow evening at 11:10 p.m. ET. The final for the event is set for Friday at 8:17 a.m. ET.
Additionally, Terre Haute's Evan Austin competes in the 50 butterfly in the Paralympics on Thursday evening with the finals on Friday morning.
