ISU's Light earns all-conference at MVC championships

Indiana State sophomore Cael Light earned honorable-mention All-MVC honors Friday morning, leading the Sycamores in the Missouri Valley Conference cross country championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
A former Terre Haute South High School standout, Light placed 12th with a career-best 8-kilometer time of 24 minutes and 57.4 seconds, becoming the first Sycamore to earn men’s all-conference honors since 2018. Erica Barker had the best time among the ISU women in the 6k, finishing 24th with a time of 22:22.9.
Jackson Krieg (25:20.7) and Logan Pietrzak (25:21.0) followed Light on the men’s side in 28th and 29th, respectively. Jason Dworak (34th, 25:27.9) and Layton Hall (41st, 25:46.5) rounded out the Sycamores’ scoring contingent for the men, who placed sixth as a team.
Ethan Breen placed 51st at 26:05.4, while Emerson Fayman finished 55th at 26:23.7 in his championship debut. Wyatt Wyman (63rd, 26:37.6) completed the Indiana State men’s lineup at Friday’s championships.
Sara Skaff earned a top-40 finish in her championship debut and was the second Sycamore finisher on the women’s side behind Barker, crossing the line in 22:59.4. Morgan Dyer rounded out the top three on the women’s side for the Trees in 61st at 23:58.1.
Kyra Young (63rd, 24:11.6) and Chloe Loftus (71st, 24:29.1) completed the scoring group for the Blue and White. Cami Farmer (24:43.3) and Maria Biskopstoe (25:57.4) also made their championship debuts Friday, placing 76th and 81st respectively
Bradley swept the men’s and women’s team championships, with the Braves’ Nicola Jansen winning the women’s 6k individual title at 20:22.6. Drake’s Isaac Basten repeated as the men’s individual champion in 24:29.7.
Indiana State will serve as host for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional meet Nov. 11 at the same Gibson course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.