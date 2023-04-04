Indiana State's Isabella Henning smoked a one-out walk-off two-run homer over the left-field wall in the ninth inning for a 3-2 victory over Evansville on Tuesday at Price Field.
The team's top hitter brought in junior Danielle Henning, her twin sister on the first pitch. Isabella drove in all three runs and went 3 of 4. Her fourth homer of the year was her first since March 12.
Senior Olivia Patton, Danielle Henning and junior Abi Chipps had multiple hits.
Sophomore Hailey Griffin (3-1) pitched 3.1 innings to secure the win.
The Sycamores (18-17 overall) continued their blistering Missouri Valley Conference start at 7-3.
ISU will host Northern Iowa for a three-game series beginning on Friday.
