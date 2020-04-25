The disappointment after Saturday’s conclusion of the NFL Draft was that Indiana State’s draft drought, which has lasted since 1996, continued.
However, the disappointment didn’t last very long for ISU prospect Jonas Griffith.
Minutes after the draft was completed, several reports emerged out of San Francisco that the NFC champion 49ers had signed Griffith as an undrafted free agent.
Griffith confirmed the report via text on Saturday night.
Griffith joins a San Francisco team that went 13-3 in 2019 and that advanced to the Super Bowl before it fell 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 49ers ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense and ranked 17th against the run. If Griffith can make the 49ers squad, his run-pursuit skill set would help San Francisco make its run defense as threatening as their top-ranked pass defense was.
The 49ers have a 4-3 defense, though the scheme the 49ers use includes 3-4-like personnel with an edge rusher. Robert Saleh is the 49ers defensive coordinator. Johnny Holland is the 49ers outside linebackers coach. Demeco Ryans is the inside linebackers coach. Griffith played both positions at ISU.
Griffith, a Louisville native, was a six-time FCS All-American with 382 career tackles, 14 sacks and three interceptions with the Sycamores from 2016-19.
Griffith will attempt to become the second ISU player currently playing in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is entering his third season with the Green Bay Packers. Tonyan re-signed with Green Bay on Friday.
Griffith will also attempt to continue a line of ISU linebackers who play professionally. His predecessor, Jameer Thurman, played in the now-defunct XFL with Washington in February and March and has played in the CFL.
