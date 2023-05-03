The decorated track and field careers of married couple Angie and Jeff Martin make them a tailored fit to carry the torch at Indiana State.
They had sizable coaching shoes to fill after the death of the longest-tenured coach in program history — John McNichols, who was at the helm from 1983-2016.
Angie worked with McNichols in some capacity for nearly two decades as a student-athlete and on staff. She regarded McNichols and John Gartland, who is in his 35th year coaching, as mentors.
Angie didn’t start from scratch in 2017.
She has served as the women’s coach since 2011. She held the interim tag for nearly six months for both squads — the prelude to the Martin Era.
“It took me a little while to figure out how to run the program my way but still honor [McNichols],” she said. “I was trying to do it his way and I’m not him.”
Jeff is currently the associate head coach and has been on staff, working primarily with horizontal jumpers and pole vaulters.
The results under this couple’s stead have been resounding.
The women won the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor championship in 2013 and since 2011, have posted four spots at the second notch of the podium.
They have qualified for five NCAA championships.
The men are the MVC championship holders and have finished no worse than third in three of their past five championships.
This year’s MVC outdoor trophy will be up for grabs May 12 in Normal, Ill.
Angie and Jeff, who are approaching their 22nd anniversary in August, came into the ISU picture as collegiate athletes.
Jeff was a hurdler and a 4x400-meter relay runner. In the summer of 2001, his eligibility ran out. That summer, Angie had a swan song in the fall with cross country.
Jeff said the writing was on the wall to someday return to campus, but it didn’t feel imminent.
In 2003, Angie was an assistant and Jeff was on South Seventh Street coaching the Terre Haute South Braves.
By 2006, they were working together on old terrain.
Angie, a 2007 MVC Centennial Team selection, was a 400-meter hurdles aficionado (three-time league champ) and All-American in the 800 meters.
“First and foremost, she is the boss,” Jeff said. “She runs the show here. I’m not trying to be funny, but I know my role. That is to support her and to help her lead the program in a direction that she feels that it needs to be led.
“At some point, it doesn’t matter if she is the wife or not, she is the boss. I have her back and I know that. Every decision that I make has to have the best interest of the team first. Sometimes, we butt heads just like any normal boss and an employee would.”
This coincides with sharing the sport with their kindred, a high schooler and middle schooler, partaking in this Olympic sport.
“The cool thing about our field is we get to share it with our kids,” Angie said. “They’ve grown up around it. They love our team. They feel like they are a part of the team, I think. Our team has been very welcoming. They were our babysitters growing up.”
The extended family and intermediate Martin family will head to Bloomington for the Billy Hayes Invitational on Friday.
