Indiana State senior guard Del'Janae Williams announced on social media Friday that she will be entering the transfer portal for her final season of eligibility in women's basketball.
Williams averaged 13.9 points per game during the recently completed season, leading the Sycamores in scoring, and added 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
She also led ISU in scoring in the 2020-21 season with a 12.5 average and also led the team with 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game, earning honorable mention on the all-Missouri Valley Conference team and being named to the MVC All-Defensive Team.
Williams averaged 8.0 points per game in 2019-20, earning MVC All-Freshman honors, and averaged 5.1 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21.
