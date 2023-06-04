Indiana State baseball fans probably wouldn't be surprised by Sunday's news taht the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association gave its May Dick Howser Trophy Pitcher of the Month honor to Sycamore right-hander Connor Fenlong.
The ISU redshirt senior from Gouverneur, N.Y., native rattled off a stretch of four starts over the final month of the regular season and the Missouri Valley Tournament posting three complete game shutouts and allowing just one unearned run in going 4-0 on the rubber.
He worked 29 innings, allowing only 16 hits and one unearned run, walking seven and striking out 15.
Following Saturday night’s win over Iowa in the NCAA Terre Haute Regional, Fenlong moved to 11-2 overall on the year with a 3.33 ERA over 16 appearances and 15 starts. Fenlong has gone at least seven innings in seven of his last eight starts, while throwing four complete game shutouts since the end of April.
The Sycamores host the winner of this afternoon's Iowa-North Carolina tonight in the Terre Haute Regional final at Bob Warn Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
