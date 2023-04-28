Indiana State football will take to the gridiron Saturday, signaling the 2023 season jumping off at Memorial Stadium.
There were 14 spring practices in Terre Haute leading up to this annual scrimmage for the Sycamores, which kicks off at 1 p.m. after pregame festivities.
“We are continuing to see depth, that’s the biggest thing,” seventh-year coach Curt Mallory said. “We’ve got some new faces out here and that’s really good because that builds our depth.”
Mallory, who was a defensive assistant at Ball State from 1995-2000, said defensive line transfer Justen Ramsey from Ball State was grabbed at midseason, last year. This will be the first chance to see the 5-foot-11, 310-pound senior lineman who logged time at Nose tackle with the Cardinals.
Several pieces that should contribute this fall but haven’t played this spring include junior defensive back Rylan Cole, a second-teamer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last year. He’ll be back from injury in a couple of weeks his coach said.
Senior James Prince who is coming over via the transfer portal from Delaware won’t suit up until he’s a student at ISU. August 1 will be the first official practice ahead of the season.
Former Sycamore and transfer, assistant J.J. Henderson said playing at Memorial Stadium is special.
“First off, it felt awesome because it felt so long ago but when I came COVID-19 was still out there but COVID was still active and new so I was able to get out on the field,” Henderson said. “I didn’t get to do fall ball because I was transferring. To come up here and be able to do spring was awesome to get to know the guys, get acclimated with the team and everything. It was fun.”
“The 14 practices before the spring game [are] all working up and the spring game it’s an honor it’s a pleasure,” he added. “It’s great to just go out there and play and play in front of people and showcase your abilities.”
Henderson said alumni show out in bunches to watch it unfold. The assistant has experienced it as a player in 2021 and standing on the sideline as a cornerbacks coach last year.
“It’s a blessing for sure because just like I was nervous, I had coaches that mentored me, got me ready to play in the spring game, [they] prepared me not just for football [but] outside of football,” he said. “It’s a blessing, they keep me young.”
He said this campaign he’s more comfortable leading a group with guys fighting for snaps.
• Notes — The Sycamores' usual three-game nonconference allotment will see them test the waters against a pair of NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision squads.
ISU opens the year on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Football Championship Subdivision foe Eastern Illinois at home.
“It’s a big rivalry,” Mallory said. “Huge rivalry, there’s a lot of history between us and Eastern Illinois. They’ve got a great tradition there. That’s a big game for both programs, but that’s our opener. When we get done with spring ball, our focus is on the first game of the season and nothing else.”
ISU visits Indiana on Sept. 8 in Bloomington, a game that was adjusted by the Big Ten Conference to Friday instead of Saturday. Ball State awaits on Sept. 16 with the Blue Key Victory Bell at stake. ISU hasn't faced either of these squads since 2014.
“We have 63 young men from the state of Indiana,” Mallory said. “We will play Ball State and Indiana University. That will be neat. That will be a great opportunity for us, both great programs, great football programs well-coached. I got a lot of respect for both places.”
