When you're a football nickel back, there can be a kind of pejorative connotation attached to that for some undefinable reason.
Besides the one for being attached to a non-descript band that shares the same name.
Nickel back, in its original definition, meant that someone was a fifth defensive back on the field. A specialist, and often one who was not good enough to start as either a cornerback or a safety.
Later, as defenses evolved and became more advanced, the nickel back morphed along with it.
These days? A nickel back is part of the secondary, but has linebacker-like duties depending on the scheme. Few teams, these days, frequently run a defense with the traditional four defensive backs. Pass games are too advanced to get away with it.
So the nickel back is an important position and for Indiana State? Redshirt freshman Maddix Blackwell has taken to the spot like a duck to water.
"Maddix has been a good ballplayer for us this season. He's surprised me with some of the plays he's made. He's turned some heads," ISU linebacker Geoffrey Brown said.
The statistics, and the eye test, bear out Brown's observation. Blackwell has 24 tackles, third-best on the team. He's had three pass break-ups, one sack and he forced a fumble against North Dakota State last Saturday.
He has the knack for making impactful plays. His biggest of the season came in the opening game against North Alabama. A touchdown in overtime would have won the game for North Alabama and it appeared the running back ShunDerrick Powell was about to do just that.
Right at the last moment, Blackwell reached out and tripped Powell up at the ISU 7. One play later, the Lions had a bad snap that took them out of field goal range and the Sycamores won the game.
It's winning plays like that which have amped up the trust factor in Blackwell. He's also accepted his role as a nickel back and likes it.
"I never expected myself to be a nickel back coming here, I was always a field safety in high school. Once I got here, and I was told I would play some nickel, J.P. [Osafo, ISU defensive back who is out for the season] molded me into what he thinks I can be. Rylan and Ethan Hoover have both helped because they know nickel and have coached me up. I have guys supporting me to get right," Blackwell said.
Blackwell said the key to playing the position effectively is to embrace the versatility.
"I think the key is looking at yourself as a corner slash safety slash linebacker. You have to have perfect eyes like a corner, but you have to get downhill like a linebacker. Then you have to cover the whole field like a safety. I think it's the best job out there," said Blackwell, who is an Intelligence Analysis major.
Not that Blackwell didn't show his potential in high school. He was first-team All-State twice at Bloomington South. ISU coach Curt Mallory knows the Blackwell family and was determined to get Blackwell to Terre Haute.
"I had no doubt in the recruiting process that Maddix Blackwell would be a good football player. Somehow, some way, we were going to get him at Indiana State," Mallory said. "All he's done is make plays. You saw it in the spring time. If a ball was knocked out or made, you saw No. 17 coming out of the huddle."
Maddix is listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds. In a sport obsessed with size, it's easy to overlook Blackwell ... until you get popped by him.
"He's smaller, so we don't always expect him to make the plays he's makes, but he's done a tremendous job," Brown said.
Blackwell takes that small guy chip on his shoulder on to the gridiron.
"I like to think I do. When a receiver tells me he's got a foot-and-a-half on me or two feet on the wing span? I think it's a mental thing that tells me I don't need any more height," Blackwell said.
ISU's pass defense is coming along. The Sycamores are currently rated sixth in the 11-team MVFC. With Blackwell on-board? ISU is hoping it will become even more stingy in the secondary.
