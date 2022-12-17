In the not-too-distant past, as recently as early 2021, reading that Tre Williams poured in a season-high 19 points to lead his team to victory was a good thing for Indiana State men's basketball fans.
Not so Saturday afternoon, unless you're close friends with Williams.
On the same day that the Indianapolis Colts set an NFL record by allowing the Minnesota Vikings to erase a 33-0 deficit and win in overtime, the Sycamores jumped out to a 20-4 advantage before dropping a 92-86 decision to host Duquesne — led by the 6-foot-7 Williams, now a junior for the Dukes — and marking the first time this season that ISU has lost two straight games.
Last Sunday, the Sycamores lost at Southern Indiana 88-85 in overtime. Not surprisingly, ISU coach Josh Schertz is not pleased that opponents have averaged 90 points in the last two matchups.
"We're capable," he said on his WVIG-FM postgame show. "When we're locked in and we're playing together and playing the right way . . . Coming out of the gates here, [leading] 21-6, I thought we were fantastic."
On Saturday inside the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse — where Duquesne already has played 10 home games (must be nice) — not only did Williams post 19 points, he also led his team in rebounds (eight) and blocked shots (two) and tied for the team lead in assists (three) while making eight of nine shots from the field. Williams transferred there from ISU following the 2020-21 season.
Since the Sycamores were playing in UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse on Saturday, it was fitting that Cooper Neese — back healthy after suffering a leg bone bruise against Drake on Nov. 30 — paced them in scoring with a season-high 19 points. Neese also tied for team leads in rebounds (five) and assists (three).
But for this clash, Williams received slightly more support than Neese. The Dukes also benefited from the double-digit point totals of Jimmy Clark III with 17, Joe Reece with 16, Dae Dae Grant with 15 and reserve Kareem Rozier with 10. For the Sycamores, Cam Henry provided 16 points, Courvoisier McCauley had 10 (nine in the first eight minutes) and substitute Julian Larry contributed 10 as well.
The game began strangely when officials called an administrative technical foul on Indiana State before the opening tipoff for not submitting its starting lineup soon enough. This came after the team's bus driver experienced difficulty maneuvering through Pittsburgh to get to the fieldhouse.
But the Sycamores didn't let a little pregame adversity affect them. With the score knotted at 2-2, they rattled off 10 unanswered points — consisting of a 3-pointer by Henry, a rebound basket by Jayson Kent, a driving layup through traffic by Neese and a trey by McCauley — to catapult on top 12-2.
After Williams sank his second hook shot of the contest, freshman Robbie Avila answered with a 3 to make the score 15-4 in the Sycamores' favor with 13:55 left in the first half. Then McCauley hit a trifecta and followed that with a driving basket in traffic to pad Indiana State's cushion to 20-4.
That's a great score for ISU for the first 7 minutes and 41 seconds. But how about the rest of the 40-minute game?
Well, it didn't go as badly as Saturday's epic Colts collapse in Minnesota. But it didn't go the way Schertz wanted either.
Duquesne pulled within 21-12 after back-to-back 3s by Clark and Reece, 26-19 after another trey by Clark and 28-24 after a three-point play by Reece and a reverse layup by Williams, then the Dukes moved ahead for the first time after Williams drilled a jumper and Grant converted a three-point play to put the Sycamores on the ropes to the tune of 35-34 late in the half.
Consecutive fielders by Henry, Neese and Neese again enabled Indiana State to grab a short-lived 42-41 lead early in the second half. A few minutes later, the Sycamores' Zach Hobbs connected on a pair of 3-point goals to give them a 54-48 advantage.
ISU kept hanging in there and hanging there, still leading 67-60 following two free throws by Henry midway through the second half. With 6:05 showing on the scoreboard, a jumper by Neese kept the visitors' margin at six (73-67).
But just like six days earlier at Southern Indiana in Evansville, the home team caught fire right when it needed to.
A three-point play by Williams, two charity tosses by Reece, a 3 from the right wing by Grant and a layup by Williams — 10 points all within 1 1/2 minutes — put Duquesne on top 77-73 with 4:36 remaining. Indiana State climbed within two once after that, but the Dukes regained momentum to lead 88-79 with 39 ticks left on the clock and the outcome had been determined.
"When you're looking at the stretch run, it comes down to execution," Schertz assessed. "It comes down to getting stops. It comes down to offensively executing. It comes down to being really diligent on the glass. And the last two games, we've been none of those things in the last five minutes."
Schertz emphasized that his squad's offense has not been the problem over the last two games when it put up a respectable 85 and 86 points respectively.
Defense? That's another story, especially considering the Dukes exploded for 55 points in the second half.
"Credit to them," Schertz said. "I thought they made some big plays. They made a ton of free throws [23 of 26]."
Another factor that went against the Sycamores was foul trouble for McCauley, the team's usual leading scorer who played most of the second half with four.
A four-game road trip is finally over for Schertz and Co., who must prepare for a Thursday home matchup against Northern Illinois in Hulman Center. After that, only Missouri Valley Conference games remain on their regular-season schedule.
