If you know your internet memes, you're familiar with Spiderman and his doppelganger pointing at one another. It signifies two people that share the same identify or fate.
You could very easily have Indiana State's football team pointing at Youngstown State and vice versa as they meet one another at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio.
Both teams have played, and come respectably close, against FCS No. 1 North Dakota State. The Sycamores fell 31-26 at home last Saturday. The Penguins lost 27-14 at the Fargodome on Oct. 1.
Both teams also lost close games to potential upper-half Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. The Sycamores (1-4, 0-2) fell 20-14 at Northern Iowa, the Penguins were edged 35-30 by North Dakota at home.
Both teams have used multiple quarterbacks. Both teams would prefer to move the ball on the ground. Both teams could be better on third down on both sides of the ball.
"They're very similar to us. They played a good Kentucky team, we played a good Purdue team [in nonconference play]. They've been close in two conference games and we've been close in two conference games," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
The Penguins (2-3, 0-2) have run the ball more effectively, partly because they have deeply-experienced running back Jaleel McLaughlin, a sort of YSU equivalent in terms of experience to ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix.
McLaughlin leads the MVFC in rushing at 131.2 yards per game. He's economical in building his yardage too, averaging a healthy 8.9 yards per carry.
"Jaleel is a great back, one of the best in the country. He's tremendous. He can break it open at any time and their offensive line is now a veteran group. Their wide receiver [Bryce Oliver] is one of the better we'll face," Mallory said.
Even though NDSU rushed for 306 yards against the Sycamores last week, ISU is still averaging a respectable 3.6 yards conceded by their opponents. Unlike NDSU, which employs several backs, McLaughlin accounts for nearly half of the Penguins carries.
ISU's offense scored its highest total of the season against NDSU — 26 points — last Saturday which gives encouragement for future games. YSU's defense is decent, having conceded 24.6 points per game.
ISU rushed for 178 yards against the Bison as the combination of Justin Dinka and Tee Hodge worked well. However, all eyes are on ISU's quarterback spot.
Gavin Screws returned to practice this week after he missed the NDSU game with a shoulder injury. Cade Chambers played all but one offensive snap in his place. Chambers completed 12 of 26 passes for 162 yards and two touchdown passes.
It was the first time Chambers had played to that extent as a Sycamore. What did he learn?
"I saw a lot of the pressure and I know where a lot of my outlets are. They were a lot of things I did wrong, some I did OK and some I did good. I wanted to apply the things I did well at practice this week," Chambers said.
Mallory was pleased with Chambers' performance.
"Cade has had a great week. He came away with a lot of good confidence. I've said all along that we have three capable quarterbacks and we intend to use them," Mallory said.
In general, Mallory just wants ISU to take better advantage of its opportunities. At Northern Iowa on Oct. 1, ISU was in the red zone five times and scored two touchdowns. Against NDSU, ISU forced two second-half turnovers, but got nothing from it on the scoreboard.
"We have to start faster. It didn't feel like it, but we had three three-and-outs. Our defense responded, which was a plus," Mallory said. "We had opportunities after a turnover and we came out with no points. We have to capitalize if we're playing a good team like North Dakota State or Youngstown State."
One thing ISU has going for it? It has won seven of the last 11 games in the YSU series and two of the last three at Stambaugh Stadium.
