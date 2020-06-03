ISU YEAR IN REVIEW: COVID-19 cut short an interesting year for ISU athletics

I’ve been writing these Indiana State athletics Year In Reviews since the 2011-12 season and every year has thrown up something different.
Not having sports at all for the last third of the school year was definitely a new one in the annals of ISU and college sports generally.
The impact of the COVID-19-forced stoppage will be felt for years to come. It could very well be a transformative moment for college sports. We’ll see if “transformative” turns out to be a positive or negative down the line. It will probably be a bit of both.
Until COVID-19 struck, ISU was having an interesting athletic season. In competition? It wasn’t a great year. Positives included a men’s basketball team that did better than expected as well as continuing progress from women’s swimming. Every other program either performed as expected or below expectations.
Off the floor, there were interesting developments. In November, ISU finally publicly presented a vision for facility enhancements it wants to implement, featuring the Sycamore Athletic District that is roughly based around 1st Street. It called for a revamped Bob Warn Field with a new softball stadium constructed at 3rd and Locust. It also presented plans for a basketball facility and three proposals for a football stadium.
No funding sources were identified, so it was thought of as more of an aspiration than something that was imminent. I think it’s important, though, that ISU put something out there on-the-record for fans, alumni and donors to not only have a goal to reach, but something by which to hold ISU accountable to try to reach.
Of course, that came before COVID-19, which has significantly changed the economics for all parties, so we’ll see.
ISU also introduced a new logo, just before all hell broke loose with COVID-19. Predictably, many said they didn’t like it. People don’t like change, so criticism was a given. I think the logo is OK. Not spectacular, not an abomination. We’ll all get used to it and move on with far more important matters.
Even though only two-thirds of the athletic season were completed, we’ll still have a go at the annual plaudits and commentary on the year that was. So here we go.
• Athlete of the Year — This is tough because, of course, one-third of ISU’s athletes never got the chance to prove themselves. It’s also tough because there wasn’t that one ISU athlete who stood above the rest in terms of individual accomplishment.
Basketball? Honestly? Jordan Barnes, Tyreke Key and Jake LaRavia were all good, but they kind of create a rift in my own mind, because I don’t any one of them is deserving over another. In a difficult year for ISU women’s basketball, Jamrya McChristine was a significant bright spot – easily the best Sycamore post player the program has had in a half-decade – but as productive as she was, it only helped ISU to five wins.
ISU’s successful programs didn’t necessarily produce a wealth of individual stardom. So as much as I tried to find a hidden gem on one of ISU’s less-publicized teams, I think I’ll turn to football.
Linebacker Jonas Griffith was outstanding again for the Sycamores. The Louisville native led the MVFC in tackles for the second-straight year and became only the third ISU player to ever have 100 or more tackles in three seasons. He also tied Dan Brandenburg with six All-American honors in his career.
Griffith wasn’t drafted, but was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent just after the draft concluded.
• Coach of the Year — This one is much easier. Men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing had the sword of Damocles over his head all year. Even in the best of financial times, ISU can’t afford to buy out contracts, but if Lansing had suffered a sixth-straight losing season? I’m not sure the administration would have had a choice but to pull the trigger.
Given that, I think Lansing’s 18-12 turnaround is pretty remarkable. The historic odds are very much against a turnaround of this nature. It helped that Lansing unearthed Tre Williams and that LaRavia came to ISU after originally committing to SIU-Edwardsville. After having little of consequence in the lane for years, suddenly, ISU was potent down low.
Lansing was has one year left on his contract, but he gave himself a chance and got ISU’s program back into calmer waters with a really good season.
• Team of the Year — Men’s basketball has never won this honor, not even in 2014 when it finished second in the MVC – that was one of the years in which baseball was a NCAA regional qualifier. However, for the reasons mentioned above, men’s basketball is a pretty easy choice for this honor. They weren’t perfect, but they played a tough schedule and survived it. They showed some determination when it was called for. They were balanced and they had excellent chemistry and leadership.
• Disappointment of the Year — Hard to avoid football on this one. ISU seemed poised with a veteran offense to take a step forward and contend for high placement in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. A playoff berth? After the snub in 2018, it seemed assured. But it didn’t turn out that way as ISU went 5-7. Yes, quarterback Ryan Boyle got hurt and that didn’t help ISU’s cause, but ISU seemed strangely out of it a bit even before Boyle got hurt. The Sycamores finished strong, but an underwhelming first half of the season torpedoed preseason expectations.
Women’s basketball gets a mention here too. I think everyone figured they’d struggle with an entirely new roster, but I don’t think anyone thought they’d be 5-25 bad. There were signs of improvement right at the end of the season, but ISU can’t have another long year like that again.
Men’s basketball’s Arch Madness flame-out also deserves mention. It’s been a while since ISU played well in St. Louis and that’s a pattern that has to change.
• Biggest win — ISU men’s basketball had several. The home destruction of Loyola, the taut win over Northern Iowa at Hulman Center, the road win at Missouri State, but I think the biggest was ISU’s road win at Southern Illinois during the final week of the season. It helped ISU breakaway a bit from the MVC pack and put any thought of the play-in game at Arch Madness behind them.
If you’ve been following our Daily Top 5s, you might note that I chose the 29-point win over Loyola as the best performance. I stand by that, but I think the SIU game was a bigger win if you get my distinction.
• Worst loss — For anyone who wants to point at losing Boyle as a catch-all excuse for ISU’s 5-7 season? Keep in mind that ISU lost 42-35 at home to non-scholarship Dayton on Sept. 7 before Boyle got hurt. Dayton is typically a pretty good Pioneer League team, and the Flyers were 8-3 overall, but that’s still a game a playoff contender has to win. That bad loss took away any leeway ISU had in the MVFC season and really killed ISU’s FCS playoff chances before they could ever be seriously considered.
Honorable mention goes to men’s basketball ugly loss to Ball State at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, a limp defeat at Illinois State and the 27-point loss to Missouri State at Arch Madness.
• Most Exciting Game — ISU basketball made two trips to Dayton last season (and will make one trip again next season) and both games were pretty great. ISU fell by just five at a Dayton team that would become a national power by season’s end. When ISU visited Dayton’s other Division I team – Wright State – things went even better.
In a fun, back-and-forth game, ISU seemed doomed when Tyreke Key got whacked in the eye in the final minute, but the Sycamores forced overtime and controlled the Raiders for an 84-77 win.
Jordan Barnes scored four and Cooper Neese had three points as the Sycamores controlled the extra period. Key would end up being OK and this was also an impressive opponent. Wright State finished 25-7 and won the regular season Horizon League championship. It was an important victory as ISU gained confidence it would use in a good MVC campaign.
• Performance of the Year – This is a new category, but one I should have had all along. I had to create this category to recognize the incredible day ISU do-everything Dominque Dafney had during the final football game of the season at Missouri State. Dafney scored five touchdowns, rushed for 244 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per carry, and caught a touchdown pass. It was a great way for the Iowa transfer to make his mark as a Sycamore.
• Weirdest moment — Do I really need to say? That would be March 12-14 when the entire collegiate athletic world went dark. I never imagined I’d be talking to athletes and coaches about not playing. Remember, this is a vocation for the student-athletes and a livelihood for the coaches. It was jarring, and some of the coaches I talked to who would normally be stoic were pretty shaken by it all.
Weren’t we all?
• Things to look forward to — Actual live sports. It’s just that simple. We all want them back. We’ll see what kind of form they take as ISU gets ready to start the gradual process of bringing student-athletes back this summer. We also have a refurbished Hulman Center to look forward to. We’ll see if anyone will be able to sit it in when basketball resumes.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd