The Indiana State women’s basketball team held a 54-52 lead at Southern Illinois heading to the fourth period.
That was its final advantage.
The Salukis outscored ISU 27-10 in the final quarter en route to a 79-64 Missouri Valley Conference win.
The Sycamores (10-16 overall, 5-12 MVC) couldn’t overcome a 14-2 SIU run to start the final 10 minutes.
ISU had 17 turnovers for the night compared to nine for SIU — the Sycamores had nine in the fourth frame that resulted in 12 SIU points off their miscues.
SIU shot 9 for 24 from deep Thursday, but 5 for 8 in the decisive final frame.
Freshman Belle Finnegan’s late-season jump ensued with a game-high 21 points, playing in her home state. She shot 8 for 16 from the field and 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added two blocks and three boards.
Junior Chelsea Cain scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half and added eight rebounds. She didn’t score in the final frame. Senior Anna McKendree was next on the team with seven boards.
Indiana State won the battle on the boards 33-32.
Coach Chad Killinger’s Sycamores, who have dropped four straight games, will travel to Springfield, Mo., on Saturday to face Missouri State at 2 p.m. EST.
