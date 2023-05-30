Kelby Fritz, an assistant coach through the past six women's basketball seasons at NCAA Division II school Missouri Southern State University, has joined coach Chad Killinger's staff at Indiana State.
Fritz joins ISU following its 2022-23 season, which concluded with Sycamore records of 11-19 overall and 6-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Killinger's staff also includes associate head coach Deidra Johnson and assistant coach Clint Williams. Lakale Malone, an assistant through the previous two ISU seasons, joined the coaching staff at the University of Pittsburgh earlier this month.
During Fritz's time at Missouri Southern State, the Lions reached unprecedented heights in program history, making back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and reaching the regional final in 2023. Missouri Southern went a combined 53-14 over the course of the last two seasons, while the Lions won an MIAA regular season and tournament title in that span.
“I have gotten to know Kelby over the past four or five years and believe her passion, work ethic, and winning mentality are going to be a tremendous addition to our staff. She helped coach Ressel build a winning program at Missouri Southern, in an extremely tough conference, and has been a part of successful programs throughout her entire career at a variety of levels,” Killinger said.
“She is someone who brings a blue-collar approach to everything she does and believes in what we are building here at Indiana State. I know she is going to show up every day focused on helping our student-athletes be the best they can both on and off the court, while her ability to build relationships will allow her to excel in the role of recruiting coordinator. I can’t wait to get started working with her and see the impact she will have on the young women in our program.”
Overall, Missouri Southern went 97-81 with Fritz on the sidelines, with the Lions’ 29 wins in the 2022-23 season setting a program record for single-season wins.
“I am excited and extremely grateful to be a part of the Sycamore family,” Fritz said. “I can’t wait to get to work with coach Killinger and alongside an incredible staff serving the community of Terre Haute and impacting the lives of our student-athletes.”
Prior to her time at Missouri Southern, Fritz spent one season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, helping lead the Lady Norse to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title that season. The 29-3 Lady Norse reached the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament and finished the seasons 16th in the nation in points per game (80.1), 14th in field goals made per game (29.6) and seventh in 3-point field goals per contest (8.7).
Fritz began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Hastings College, reaching a pair of NAIA Tournaments with the Broncos.
A multi-sport athlete at the collegiate level, Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State, where she averaged 10 points per game over a three-year span (2009-12). She continued her playing career at Rogers State University, where she shot 41 percent from the field, 42 percent from behind the arc and 85 percent from the charity stripe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.