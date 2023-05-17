A 6-foot-2 former Big Ten Conference guard is joining the Indiana State University women's basketball team.
Sycamore coach Chad Killinger announced the addition of guard Savannah White to the program Wednesday.
White, a 6-2 guard from St. Paul, Minnesota, appeared in six games during the 2022-23 season for the Wisconsin Badgers as a freshman. In high school, White was an all-conference and all-state selection at DeLaSalle, Minn., where she helped lead her team to a state championship, two state championship game appearances and four state playoff appearances.
“Savannah is a tremendously talented young lady and her size, along with her high-level basketball IQ, will allow us to utilize her in a variety of ways on both ends of the floor,” Killinger said in a news release from the ISU sports information department.
“She can handle the ball, attack the rim and knock down the three, but she also sees the floor extremely well, which will allow her to facilitate offensively for her teammates," Killinger added. "Her versatility will create matchup problems, while her length and athleticism gives her the ability to defend multiple positions. We can’t wait to begin working with her and helping her to continue to realize her potential both on and off the court.”
As a prep senior, White averaged a statistical double-double with 14.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also added 4.4 assists, 3.8 blocks and 2.6 steals per game for a DeLaSalle team that won 20 games and reached the sectional championship. White’s junior season saw her average 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 blocks while helping DeLaSalle reach the sectional quarterfinals. She averaged 9.7 points as a sophomore, helping DeLaSalle reach the Minnesota Class AAA State Championship game. DeLaSalle won the Minnesota Class AAA State Championship in her freshman season, with White averaging 5.0 points per game for the title-winning team.
A decorated recruit coming out of high school, White was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, who also ranked her the No. 90 prospect in the nation and the No. 20 forward prospect. White was also ranked 181st overall and the 33rd-best small forward recruit by the Collegiate Basketball Girls Report, and was ranked the No. 225 prospect in the country by the All-Star Girls Report.
White becomes the third college transfer, and first four-year college transfer, to sign with the Sycamores this season after junior college transfers Deja Jones and Olivia Medford signed earlier this month. The three college transfers join four incoming freshmen who signed with Indiana State in November as part of this season’s signing class.
ISU's newcomers include Asia Donald (5-9 G, Hobart, Ind., HS), Deja Jones (5-9 G, San Antonio, Texas, East Central HS/Cochise College), Olivia Medford (5-11 G, Rockville Centre, N.Y., Long Island Lutheran HS/Monroe College), Jailah Pelly (5-9 G, Belleville, Ill., O’Fallon Township HS), Keslyn Secrist (5-10 G, Draper, Va., Pulaski County HS), Saige Stahl (6-1 F, Seymour, Ind., Columbus East HS), Savannah White (6-2 G, St. Paul, Minn., DeLaSalle HS/Wisconsin).
