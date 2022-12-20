In a way, Bella Finnegan has been in this position before.
She’s one of two freshmen on an Indiana State University women’s basketball team that also includes two graduate students, six seniors and three redshirt juniors. Finnegan comes off the bench for ISU coach Chad Killinger. She’s averaging 16 minutes of playing time per game going into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. nonconference matchup in Hulman Center against visiting Detroit Mercy.
“She’s young,” Killinger said of Finnegan. “And there’s times when she’s playing against kids that are five and six years older than her. It makes a difference.”
Four years ago, Finnegan was a freshman reserve for Mother McAuley High School in the Chicago Catholic League. The Mighty Macs finished as state runners-up that season with Finnegan serving a backup role. Once Finnegan became a senior, she was one of just two upperclassmen for Mother McAuley and had to provide veteran leadership.
Finnegan’s high school coach, Keisha Newell, told the Chicago Tribune in 2021, “Bella has been a calming presence for us on the floor. It was so beneficial she was a part of that state team. She saw how hard they worked and the leadership that they gave her.”
Finnegan wound up topping the 1,000-point mark in her high school career.
Now, Finnegan is trying to play steady basketball at the NCAA Division I level for ISU. So far, the Sycamores have a 4-4 record entering Wednesday’s game against Detroit Mercy (2-8) and Finnegan is averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. She’s still trying to find the mark outside the 3-point arc, Killinger said after Tuesday’s practice. Finnegan has made 5 of 22 3-point attempts this season (23%), 12 of 42 field goals overall (29%) and 82% of her free throws.
But in Sunday’s 64-56 victory in Hulman Center over Purdue-Fort Wayne, Finnegan scored a season-high 13 points. That included 11 points in the fourth quarter. She hit 2 of 5 field goals and a clutch 9 of 11 free throws, helping ISU ice the victory by outscoring PFW 29-18 in the final period. Notably, she only had one turnover.
“It felt pretty good,” Finnegan said after Tuesday’s practice. “The [previous] two games, I felt I didn’t play my best. Just being a freshman, sometimes consistency is hard to find. And I think Sunday was a great game to build off of, and a great win for our team going into the holidays. But [with the Detroit Mercy game], I’m hoping to build off that game Sunday.”
Finnegan added playing time while filling in for grad-student swingman Natalia Lalic, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week.
“We got to the point where we decided to go with [Bella] in that game,” Killinger said. “And she took care of the ball, was aggressive off the dribble, and was able to get to the free throw line,” Killinger said. “I think seeing some free throws go in obviously helped her confidence.
“She can really shoot the ball,” he added, “but that hasn’t been the case from a statistical standpoint necessarily this year. But she’s a kid that you’re not going to tell to quit shooting, because she’s capable of knocking down multiple 3s in a game. A lot of it’s confidence and just continuing to grow as a freshman.”
Finnegan and 6-3 center Lily Niebuhr are the Sycamores’ only freshmen. Niebuhr is averaging 6.6 minutes of playing time. Killinger, in his second season at ISU, is encouraged by their play behind a group of older teammates.
“Lily’s working hard. She’s trying to adjust to the college game, the strength of the game, the speed of the game. We’re pleased with what we feel like they’re going to be able to do in the future,” Killinger said of Niebuhr and Finnegan.
They’re newcomers to a roster Killinger has rebuilt after the program won 10 games in the two seasons prior to his arrival in 2021. His Sycamores posted records of 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season.
Last season at Mother McAuley High, Finnegan was in a reversed role while playing in the Chicago Catholic League. “Those [CCL] girls are real tough and my team, we were super young and I was one of two seniors on the team,” she recalled. “I played with a ton of sophomores, so I kind of had to lead them and show them, but it was really fun.”
As a Sycamore, “it’s definitely a little intimidating at first, being a freshman out here,” Finnegan said. “Being one of the top players in the state [in high school], and now everyone, basically, at Division I was [also] one of the top players in their state [in high school], so the competition is definitely stronger. But I like it. I like the competition.”
With so many veteran players around her, Finnegan sees her primary task as adding “a lot of positive energy off the bench” and providing shots and defensive stops as needed.
Consistency is a key. “That’s the main part of my freshman year,” Finnegan said, “being consistent and just providing support for my team and being positive and helping Coach K build up the program until my senior year.”
Longtime ISU fans should spot her easily on the court. She wears jersey No. 33, the same number worn by legendary ISU men’s star Larry Bird. The men’s program retired Bird’s No. 33 in 2004. The women’s number 33 jersey was available as the 2022-23 season began, so Finnegan asked for it it and got it.
“It’s definitely really special,” Finnegan acknowledged. “I used to wear No. 32 [at Mother McAuley High], and I thought it would be really cool to wear No. 33 at Indiana State.”
• Questionable — Senior guard Ella Sawyer missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness and is questionable for the Detroit Mercy game, Killinger said. Sawyer has started seven of eight games and averages 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
• The opposition — Detroit Mercy has lost six of its last seven games, including a 58-49 loss Dec. 2 to the same Purdue-Fort Wayne team ISU beat Sunday. They’re led by 6-1 forward Irene Murua’s 11.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. As a team, the Titans average 21 turnovers, but also outrebound opponents 42 to 39 per game.
