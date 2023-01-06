Fresh off a breakthrough performance, the Indiana State women’s basketball team tries for a two-game Missouri Valley Conference winning streak with a 2 p.m. game Saturday at Valparaiso.
The Sycamores won 59-48 at MVC opponent Illinois-Chicago on Thursday. It was ISU’s first road victory of the season. Saturday’s game is the second of a three-game road trip for the Sycamores, who also play at Evansville next Wednesday.
Coach Chad Killinger’s squad got a season-high 21-point effort from senior forward Chelsea Cain in Thursday’s win at UIC.
Defense also proved crucial. The Sycamores forced the Flames into 20 turnovers and held UIC to a 28.3% shooting mark from the field.
Cain caught fire in the second half, scoring 17 of her 21 points in the final 20 minutes. The 6-foot senior transfer from Nicholls State needs just 10 more points to reach 1,000 for her college career.
The outcome raised ISU’s records to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the MVC. Meanwhile, Valparaiso has lost nine straight games, dating back to a 72-65 win over Southern Mississippi on Nov. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.