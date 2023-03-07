For some Missouri Valley Conference women’s hoopers, this week’s tournament is their 11th hour.
The finality of departing the hardwood at the most competitive level of college basketball holds a lot of weight.
Sometimes they need help being picked up off of it.
The Valley tourney, aka “Hoops in the Heartland,” returns to the Quad Cities.
Indiana State (11-18) is bound for Moline, Ill., with a chance to craft one more run as a mid-major for some.
The 10th-seeded Sycamores will face No. 7 SIU (11-18) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday with the field expanding to 12.
Senior guard Caitlin Anderson is a key cog for ISU. Guard Del’Janae Williams and senior Anna McKendree are popping off when it matters.
McKendree nearly couldn’t miss on Senior Day against Illinois State in the regular-season finale. She was one point shy of her career high, scoring 22 points, going 6 for 9 and hitting five of her seven 3-point shots.
McKendree’s defensive moxie as an undersized guard is commendable. Second-year coach Chad Killinger said she’s taken almost 30 charges over two years in Terre Haute.
“The last couple weeks, we said go play,” Killinger said. “Go have fun, if you’ve got an open shot get it up there. I think they’ve taken advantage of that. Del’Janae had 30 [points] against Bradley and Anna had 22 against Illinois State. Just playing with some freedom and trying to make the best of every opportunity we have to step on the floor.”
In the second to last game of the year, and the only win in the past seven, Williams hit 7 of 13 triples against Bradley and had eight rebounds and five assists. Her 30 points were a career high in four years of college basketball.
Indiana State has a 6-foot tandem lacing up for their inaugural conference tourney as a Sycamore. Freshman Bella Finnegan and senior transfer Chelsea Cain splashed the skill to consistently score this postseason and moving forward.
The team had injury woes to senior Ella Sawyer, redshirt junior Adrian Folks and graduate student Natalia Lalic that hindered the squad.
The Salukis have Indiana State’s number in recent history.
They sent the Sycamores home in the past two MVC tourneys.
Since 2018, there have been four MVC championships, the Salukis knocked them out three times.
The recent leg-up SIU has on ISU includes a 77-61 win in the quarterfinals at Vibrant Arena.
The Sycamores succumbed to the top-seeded Salukis after getting past Evansville in the opening round.
ISU has gotten past the first two rounds since 2014. That’s when it was the top seed and it notched its prior tourney win, coming against Loyola to reach its last semifinal.
Win improvement hinges on progression to Friday, Killinger and this mix can surpass last year’s win total with one win. During the conference regular season, ISU secured a higher winning clip, from 5-13 to 6-14.
“The conference season, playing 20 games in 20 weeks is a grind,” Killinger said. “Really proud of the effort our kids have put forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.