ISU women to conclude regular season this weekend

Coming off its first victory since Jan. 1 — followed by an eight-day layoff — the Indiana State women’s basketball team will conclude its regular season Friday and Saturday with two games at Bradley.
Tipoffs are slated for 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively inside Renaissance Coliseum at Peoria, Ill.
ISU is now 5-12 overall and 2-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while Bradley owns records of 12-11 and 8-8 respectively.
On Feb. 24, the Sycamores won their Senior Night game 85-69 against Evansville in Hulman Center as sophomore forward Adrian Folks posted 23 points and 13 rebounds, ending ISU’s losing streak at 10 games.
The 6-foot Folks leads the team in scoring with an average of 10.3 points per outing.
The Braves’ top scorers are Lasha Petree (17.7 ppg) and Gabi Haack (16.4 ppg).
Then the MVC women’s tournament will take place March 11-14 at Moline, Ill.
