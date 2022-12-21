Sycamore Coach Chad Killinger’s shirt was wet from his team’s postgame celebration, and two of his standout players, forwards Hattie Westerfeld and Adrian Folks smiled widely in their postgame interviews.
Indeed, the holidays will be a bit sweeter for the Indiana State women’s basketball team. The Sycamores got their most decisive win this season, beating Detroit Mercy 72-47 on Wednesday night in Hulman Center.
ISU shot decently at 45% from the field and limited its turnovers with just 12. Guard Del’Janae Williams scored a game-high 14 points, followed by forward Adrian Folks’ 13 and Hattie Westerfeld’s 11, both off the bench. Guard Anna McKendree was held a few points under her average with 8, but found other ways to stir the victory with eight assists and five steals.
The Sycamores led wire to wire, giving them a 5-4 record going into their Missouri Valley Conference opener at 4 p.m. Dec. 29 against Missouri State.
The victory put the Sycamores over .500 for the first time since their 2-0 start to the season. Detroit Mercy is now 2-9.
“I’m just really proud of our group,” Killinger said afterward. “We’re 5-4, and that was one of our goals for going into the conference season.”
Any doubt about Wednesday’s outcome seemed to vanish late in the first quarter, though no one in Hulman Center knew it yet. ISU senior guard Caitlin Anderson hit a jumper in the lane to give the Sycamores a 17-12 lead with just over a minute left in the first period.
That basket instigated a 28-0 Sycamore run to finish the first half. It was the longest unanswered scoring stretch in Killinger’s two seasons. It was the first time ISU held an opponent scoreless in a period since the 2019-20.
ISU led comfortably at the break, 43-12.
“Quite honestly, I wasn’t aware of it,” Westerfeld said of the 28 unanswered points, until an assistant coach pointed it out at halftime.
It revealed the Sycamores’ potential, said Westerfeld, a 6-foot-2 junior from Batesville. “Our defense leads to offense,” she said. “That was something that was really cool, that we’re able to hold teams scoreless.”
By game’s end, ISU had forced 21 Titans turnovers, and scored 28 points off those miscues. By contrast, the Sycamores committed just 12 turnovers.
Seven Sycamores scored during that outburst. Williams had 10 first-half points and Westerfeld nine.
ISU sank 10 of its 15 shots from the field in the second quarter, while the Titans missed all 11 of theirs.
The visitors looked dazed.
They emerged from the locker room sharper and amassed a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and pull to within 45-22. But the Sycamores regrouped and resumed their poise. ISU senior guard Ella Sawyer stole a Detroit pass, leading to her three-point play at the other end and a 56-22 lead with 4:41 left in the third.
It never got close, though the Titans kept trying. ISU had doubled the score by the end of the third quarter at 60-30, yet let it dwindle to 60-38 before ISU senior forward Chelsea Cain hit a free throw with just over 5 minutes to play. The lapse didn’t last, as ISU steadied just enough for the 25-point win.
Positive vibes were apparent for the Sycamores afterward. With 20 Missouri Valley games on the horizon, that’s significant.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good chance in the Valley this season,” Folks said, grinning.
DETROIT MERCY (47) — Murua 4-6 3-6 11, Moorehead 0-0 0-0 0, Hooper 3-12 1-2 7, Llorens 1-6 0-1 2, Robles 3-7 0-0 6, Porta 1-5 0-0 2, Chiquemba 2-3 0-0 4, McNeal 4-9 0-0 9, Burch 1-3 4-4 6, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 19-53 FG, 8-13 FT, 47 TP.
INDIANA STATE (72) — Glanton 1-3 0-0 2, Cain 4-9 1-2 9, McKendree 4-12 0-0 8, Finnegan 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 6-12 0-1 14, Westerfeld 5-7 1-5 11, Sawyer 2-3 1-1 5, Folks 4-7 5-6 13, Anderson 2-5 1-2 5, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0, Pitzer 0-1 0-0 0, Blackwell 0-1 0-0 0, Niebuhr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 30-67 FG, 9-17 FT, 72 TP.
Detroit Mercy 12 0 18 17 — 47
Indiana State 19 24 17 12 — 72
3-point FGs — DM 1-14 (Hooper 0-4, Llorens 0-3, Porta 0-1, Chiquemba 0-1, McNeal 1-1, Burch 0-1, Baker 0-2), ISU 3-15 (McKendree 0-5, Finnegan 1-4, Williams 2-5, Sawyer 0-1). Total fouls — DM 17, ISU 16. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — DM 21 (Hooper 6, Llorens 4, Robles 3), ISU 12 (Williams 5, Cain 4, Anderson 2). Rebounds — DM 35 (Murua 9, Moorehead 4, Burch 4), ISU 44 (Westerfeld 9, Glanton 8, Cain 6, McKendree 4). Assists — DM 8 (Llorens 3, Hooper 2), ISU 16 (McKendree 8, Anderson 3). Steals — DM 6, ISU 13 (McKendree 5, Westerfeld 3, Williams 2, Folks 2). Blocks — DM 4 (Porta 4), ISU 3 (Cain, Westerfeld, Sawyer). Att. — 1,151.
Next — Detroit Mercy (2-9) plays at Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Dec. 29. ISU (5-4) plays host to MVC opponent Missouri State at 4 p.m. Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.