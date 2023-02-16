At this juncture of last season, the Indiana State women’s basketball team and the rest of the league were weathering games in quick succession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took a toll on the starting five and the rest of the rotation.
Jump ahead to Friday as the Sycamores (10-13, 5-9 Missouri Valley Conference) host Valparaiso in Hulman Center and new contributors are stepping up in a return to the norm for scheduling.
Two starters are back, senior Del’Janae Williams and junior Mya Glanton. Williams is still running the show at the point and Glanton has made strides in the frontcourt.
Freshman Bella Finnegan from the Chicagoland area, senior Anna McKendree and junior Chelsea Cain have become reliable first-year starters.
The latter two are faces that second-year coach Chad Killinger has built rapport with beyond ISU.
The trio logged time together at Nicholls State in Louisiana, which is in the Southland Conference.
“We [were] a tag team,” McKendree said of Cain. “I played point guard. Me and Chelsea did ball screen action the whole time.”
They said pick and roll was effective and they ran the floor well in transition.
Cain consistently scored in double figures during her two-year bid. McKendree’s first double-double in 2020-21 was 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Once the senior — who recently received the Brenda Howell Award — got to Terre Haute, there was an adjustment phase to the length and size of the guards at this level.
“My first year here, I kind of … I wouldn’t say took a back seat, but just kind of learned the system and the program and slowly came along,” McKendree said. “I had my moments last year. This year, it’s all or nothing.”
McKendree, who started out in community college at South Georgia Tech and dreamed of making the mid-major echelon, has carved out a starting spot. She’s started all 23 games this year for ISU.
She’s averaging 10 points a game, four assists and shooting 41.9% from the floor and 36% from long range, all substantial jumps from last year. In addition to pacing the squad in assists, she leads the team with 53 steals.
Against Drake on Jan. 14, she poured in 14 points and dished out 10 assists in a display of her savviness and ability to read the game.
Killinger has said in the past that he’d like to see her unselfishness partially teeter the other direction when she has openings for shots.
“Probably not taking enough shots out there,” McKendree said of Killinger’s take on her play. “But trying to find ways to [contribute]. It’s not to say that I don’t want to shoot the ball, it’s just kind of like when I get it, it’s kind of like, ‘Should I run the play or should I just pass it?’”
McKendree said it’s a byproduct of thinking a lot on each set.
“Her tenacity and her absence on the court is going to be sad,” Cain said.
Cain will have one more year in Terre Haute to build her resume and draw attention to a potential pro career.
She’s averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 boards, which tops the squad.
