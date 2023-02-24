It’s been nearly a decade since the Indiana State women’s basketball squad emerged victorious in Springfield, Mo.
It’s been a six-game span at Missouri State.
The Sycamores (10-16 overall, 5-12 Missouri Valley Conference) matchup with MOST (18-8, 13-4) on Saturday in their final away tilt after losing four games in a row and six of their past seven.
It’s their second game on the road in three days.
“Perpetration times are different,” coach Chad Killinger said. “This trip is a lot different just because of the distance between the two schools. The trip is shorter to drive between Terre Haute to Springfield than it is to drive from Carbondale."
Killinger estimated Friday's bus drive would take five hours.
On the court, ISU has committed an average of 18 miscues in its past four and this has been magnified during closing time.
They had four miscues in each fourth quarter at home against Valparaiso and Illinois-Chicago. The late-game downtrend was glaring against Southern Illinois in their last outing.
They had eight turnovers and a two-point lead heading to the fourth quarter before the Salukis locked up the Trees and nine errors swung it for a 15-point SIU win.
“They put a press in, turned up the pressure a little bit,” Killinger said. “The game got a little more physical in my opinion. Just in terms of contact, they would allow. I think when you are being held and hand-checked it makes it harder to make decisions in the moment.”
Freshman Bella Finnegan is becoming seasoned as her first year in Terre Haute comes to the finish line.
“I’m really happy with how she’s played,” Killinger said. “At a point in the year where a lot of freshmen hit what I call their freshmen lull, she’s really stepped up and been able to deliver on the offensive end of the floor.
"Sometimes it’s a matter of freshmen … they believe they can play at this level, but then [continuing] to build that confidence that they can come in and contribute and make things happen. She’s doing some things from an offensive standpoint that normally a veteran player may see or do or take advantage of.”
Since Feb. 1, she’s averaging 14.7 points. She’s been tearing up defenses inside the arc and been efficient in her long-range looks in the past two games (6 for 11).
“Her mid-range is really good,” Killinger assessed. “Compared to a lot of people, especially a freshman, this is kind of that day and age of basketball where it’s layup or 3. The fact that she is able to compliment her ability to get to the basket and knock that 3 down with her mid-range game, makes her really difficult to defend.”
After Saturday, the Sycamores have two more home games before the MVC tourney a week later in the Quad Cities.
