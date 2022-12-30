There’s no mystery about what’s ahead for the Indiana State women’s basketball team.
The Sycamores began the Missouri Valley Conference portion of their 2022-23 schedule Thursday afternoon with a bruising but close 71-63 home-floor loss to Missouri State. The next 19 games continue with Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup with Southern Illinois (4-6 overall, 1-0 in the MVC) in Hulman Center, again.
Lots of hard falls and collisions filled the Missouri State game for the Sycamores (5-5 overall, 0-1 MVC).
“It’s one where they come out and kind of punch you in the nose, and you realize what kind of physicality you’re into,” said ISU coach Chad Killinger after the game.
Southern Illinois is next. The Salukis opened their MVC schedule with an 88-67 win Thursday at Evansville, sending them into the New Year’s Eve game at ISU tied for first in the early MVC standings. The Salukis and Sycamores share a common opponent thus far in Chicago State; ISU beat CSU 68-43 while Southern Illinois beat CSU 115-57.
With just Friday to prepare for the Salukis, “you don’t have time to feel sorry for yourselves,” he added.
