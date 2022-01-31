The notion that the Indiana State women's basketball team has improved tremendously over the last two years was not damaged by Saturday afternoon's 62-58 loss to defending Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Missouri State in Hulman Center.
Sure, the Lady Bears are playing most of this season without their senior star Jasmine Franklin, who tore her ACL in a game Dec. 21, 2021. But they still entered Saturday with three players averaging in double figures in points per game.
MSU showed how formidable it still is by turning a 7-7 tie into a 24-11 lead by the end of the first quarter. Helping the Bears during that span were four blocked ISU shots and 9-for-10 marksmanship from the foul line.
Early in the second period, coach Chad Killinger's Sycamores started chipping away at their sizeable deficit. Down 27-13, Mya Glanton sank a pair of free throws, Del'Janae Williams scored inside off a great bounce pass by Natalia Lalic and Lalic followed with a 3-point goal from the right to wing to pull ISU within 27-20.
"We're not going to quit playing," Killinger emphasized afterward. "As long as there's time on the clock, we're going to play hard and try to put ourselves in a position to win."
Could this become a competitive game again? Last season, these teams didn't face each other because both scheduled games were wiped out by COVID-19. During the 2019-20 campaign, Missouri State won twice — by margins of 21 and 24 points respectively.
But the 2021-22 Sycamores are more poised and confident than the previous two versions. And they demonstrated that Saturday.
In the final 3:16 of the same frame, Williams connected on two free throws and Glanton scored inside off a no-look pass by Lalic to pull ISU within 34-28 by halftime.
Opening the second half, the score became 34-30 on a Glanton 12-foot jumper. The Bears' margin hovered between four and eight points throughout the third stanza, making the final 10 minutes crucial for the home team.
Missouri State padded its cushion to 50-42 on a turnaround jumper by Abigayle Jackson with 6:38 remaining. A 15-foot jumper by the visitors' Brice Calip kept the margin at eight (52-44) with 3:57 left.
This is when the Sycamores probably would have folded last season or the season before that, but not this year.
A 10-footer by Caitlin Anderson, two free throws by Lalic and — following an MSU out-of-bounds turnover, which caused the pro-ISU crowd to roar — a free throw by Glanton sliced Indiana State's deficit to 52-49 with 2:40 showing on the scoreboard.
A charging foul called on the Bears returned possession to the Sycamores and Lalic answered the challenge by swishing a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass from near the ISU basket to tie the score at 52-52 with 2:09 to go.
Unfortunately for Killinger and his players, the final 2:08 didn't go the way they wanted.
They quickly found themselves trailing 58-52. Baskets by Williams, Lalic and Williams again in the final 16 seconds could not prevent their second MVC loss of the season, which dropped them from second to fifth place in the tight conference standings. Meanwhile, Missouri State rose to third.
Statistical leaders for ISU were the five starters — Lalic with 15 points and four assists; Williams with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists; Anderson with 12 points; Glanton with a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds); and Marie Hunter with eight points and two steals.
Add those up and you get 58 points, which means the Sycamores received zero points from their bench.
Calip topped Missouri State with 21 points, Jackson contributed 14 points and 10 boards (earning a double-double for herself) and Sydney Wilson added 10 points and 10 rebounds (yes, another double-double).
"It was a physical game," Killinger assessed. "I thought the kids showed up and played their guts out . . . for the circumstances we dealt with this [past] week in terms of practice. We practiced with four people Monday through Thursday [because of positive COVID tests and prior injuries within the team]. So the kids came out of quarantine and practiced one day [Friday]. They hadn't really touched a basketball for five or six days."
The first-year ISU coach was proud of his players' effort. But he would like to see better execution in some areas as the Sycamores prepare to play five games in 11 days, starting Wednesday at Northern Iowa.
"There are things we've got to do better," Killinger mentioned. "We talked [before the game] about not putting them at the free-throw line and . . . they shot 29 free throws to our 14."
Neither squad shot that well from the field, but Indiana State's 3-for-14 lack of marksmanship from 3-point land probably hurt the most.
"We shot too many 3s," Killinger noted. "We didn't shoot the ball very well. We didn't finish around the rim."
MISSOURI STATE (62) — Jackson 5-15 4-7 14, Calip 5-15 9-12 21, White 1-6 4-6 6, Wilson 4-8 2-2 10, Bhinhar 1-3 0-0 2, Rocca 1-3 2-2 5, Nwachukwu 2-2 0-0 4, Byers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 FG, 21-29 FT, 62 TP.
INDIANA STATE (58) — Glanton 3-7 5-6 11, Hunter 4-15 0-0 8, Lalic 4-9 4-4 15, Anderson 6-9 0-2 12, Williams 5-13 2-2 12, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Latu 0-0 0-0 0, McKendree 0-3 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 FG, 11-14 FT, 58 TP.
Missouri St.=24=10=12=16=—=62
Indiana St.=11=17=10=20=—=58
3-point shooting — MSU 3-8 (Calip 2-4, Rocca 1-3, Byers 0-1), ISU 3-14 (Lalic 3-5, Hunter 0-1, Anderson 0-1, McKendree 0-3, Williams 0-4). FG Pct. — MSU .358, ISU .367. 3-pt. FG Pct. — MSU .375, ISU .214. FT Pct. — MSU .724, ISU .786. Total fouls — MSU 15, ISU 21. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — MSU 38 (Jackson and Wilson 10, Calip 7), ISU 40 (Glanton 10, Williams 7, Curry 6, Anderson 5). Assists — MSU 9 (Wilson 3, Jackson and White 2), ISU 8 (Lalic 4, Williams 3). Steals — MSU 8 (Wilson 3, Jackson 2), ISU 3 (Hunter 2). Turnovers — MSU 13, ISU 14. Blocks — 4 (Nwachukwu 2, Jackson and Calip), ISU 2 (Glanton and Williams). Att. — 1,139.
Next — Indiana State (9-8 overall, 4-2 MVC) will visit Northern Iowa on Wednesday. Missouri State (15-4, 6-2) will travel to Southern Illinois on Friday.
