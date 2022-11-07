Shortly after noon on Monday, the Indiana State women didn't look like the team about to have the best won-lost record in college basketball.
The Sycamores trailed 46-33 against visiting Saint Louis after a 3-for-18 performance in the third quarter had dropped their shooting percentage near the 25% mark, and didn't look anything like the team that emerged one quarter later with a 64-62 win.
"In the fourth quarter, everything really started to flow and we executed better in the half-court," coach Chad Killinger said after the 11 a.m. contest that gave its winner the best winning percentage in the country for a few hours.
Mya Glanton stole the ball and made a layup to start the final period, then assisted on a layup by Chelsea Cain that cut the lead to nine. The Billikens scored five straight but ISU answered -- a 3-pointer by Del'Janae Williams and a fast-break basket by Cain -- only to have the Billikens race to the other end for a three-point play of their own. A momentum-breaker? No.
"I felt the whole game, 'It's not over yet,' " Sycamore guard Anna McKendree said after the game.
"Teams go on runs," added Williams. "We have to understand that and build our runs."
SLU still led 61-51 after a free throw with 3:48 left in the game, but Bella Finnegan threw an in-bounds pass from the side to Cain for a basket and Hattie Westerfeld added a rebound basket moments later. After a Saint Louis free throw, McKendree hit a 3-pointer, then stole the ball at the other end to set up a 3-pointer by Williams. Now it was 62-61.
McKendree stole the ball again and scored a go-ahead basket with 34 seconds left. A blocked shot by Westerfeld and a steal by Williams got the ball back for the Sycamores, and Williams hit one of two free throws with 14.3 seconds to go. A deflection by Finnegan thwarted one Saint Louis plan, and a last-second shot missed.
"Our energy toward the end was focused on the defensive side," McKendree said. "That was a big part of how we closed out the game."
McKendree had the game's first five points and ISU led the entire first quarter that ended 12-9, with neither team shooting well. The visitors got untracked first in the second quarter and took their first lead at 15-14, but the lead changed hands six times and McKendree's floater gave ISU a 25-24 lead at intermission.
Then Glanton and Westerfeld each picked up back-to-back fouls in the first three minutes of the third quarter, ISU's cold shooting got worse and the Billikens went on a 14-0 run to take their first 13-point lead at 41-28.
"You just have to keep shooting," said Williams, ISU's leading returning scorer, after going scoreless in the first half. "We didn't take any bad shots. We were saying, 'When [the shots] fall, [the Billikens] will be in trouble.' "
"It was typical of a first game," Killinger said later. "We got some jitters out . . . I'm proud of the effort. I told [the Sycamores] we were never gonna back down, never give up."
McKendree was one of the few offensive bright spots early and finished with 19 points, while Williams had 10 of her 15 in the fourth quarter and Cain had 10 of her 14 in the last 10 minutes. The 31-point fourth quarter, Killinger said, might be a record for teams he's coached.
McKendree and Williams, the coach added, are "two of the most competitive kids on the roster. They made things happen in the fourth quarter."
Camree Clegg, who got hot during SLU's third-quarter run, led the visitors with 19 points; Kyla McMakin scored 14 and 6-foot-5 Brooke Flowers had 10 points and blocked seven shots.
"It's a good start for the year, but we definitely have a lot to improve on," McKendree concluded. "It feels better going into practice with a win rather than a loss."
"I expect a lot of our games to be like this," Killinger said. "We took a really good step."
