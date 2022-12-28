Adrian Folks and Hattie Westerfeld endured season-ending injuries last season.
A year later, the Indiana State junior forwards are coming off season-best performances heading into the Sycamores' 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference opener against Missouri State in Hulman Center, the first part of a college basketball doubleheader followed by the ISU men facing Evansville at 8 p.m.
"We were hoping that when we started conference [play], those two would be getting back to a legitimate 100 percent," Sycamore coach Chad Killinger said after Wednesday's practice.
Folks and Westerfeld looked full strength in ISU's last outing, a 72-47 rout of visiting Detroit Mercy on Dec. 21. Folks, a 6-foot Detroit native, scored 13 points in 20 minutes of playing time off the bench. Westerfeld, a 6-3 Batesville native, totaled 11 points and nine rebounds in 26 reserve minutes as they backed up frontcourt starters Chelsea Cain and Mia Glanton.
Folks raised her per-game averages to 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds, while Westerfeld's rose to 4.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Their production particularly helps after teammate Natalia Lalic suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month. ISU has managed to win two of four games since Lalic's injury.
Now, they'll begin a 20-game MVC schedule against Missouri State, a balanced team with all five starters averaging 8 points per game or more.
With the Sycamores on a two-game winning streak, Folks is optimistic.
"I think we have a pretty good chance in the Valley," Folks said after the nonconference finale vs. Detroit Mercy.
The versatility shown by teammate and guard Anna McKendree, one of three Sycamores with double-figure scoring averages, inspires Westerfeld too. McKendree was held to eight points by Detroit Mercy, but added eight assists and five steals.
"It's been really exciting to see certain pieces of the puzzle really play to their full potential in this nonconference," Westerfeld said of McKendree and other teammates. "So, being able to put those together, I really think the Valley season will be super-exciting."
