The Indiana State women's basketball team overturned an early double-digit deficit Saturday afternoon, defeating Valparaiso 66-58 inside the Athletics-Recreation Center to complete a weekend Missouri Valley Conference road sweep.
Del’Janae Williams led all scorers with a season-high 25 points, while Anna McKendree and Chelsea Cain added nine and eight respectively. Alona Blackwell and Hattie Westerfeld came off the bench to score seven points apiece for the Sycamores, who trailed by as many as 11 points.
ISU started slow but came alive for 61 points in the last three quarters, including 43 points in the second half. The Sycamores led for less than 10 minutes but hit timely shots when it mattered most, making 10 of their last 12 shots. McKendree put the Sycamores ahead for good with a 3-pointer from the wing midway through the fourth frame. Indiana State’s defense held Valpo to just one basket in the last five minutes to seal the victory.
Indiana State got off to a slow start, hitting just two shots in the opening 10 minutes. Valpo had its way in the early going and went up by double-digits thanks to a pair of 7-0 scoring runs. McKendree hit a 3-pointer and Westerfeld added a layup down low, but the Trees trailed 14-5 after one quarter.
The Sycamores picked up their intensity in the second period, opening on a 10-0 run. Blackwell played a big role in the early run with four points, while Cain and Mya Glanton added baskets in the paint for the Blue and White. Williams gave the visitors their first lead at 15-14 with a fastbreak layup and the teams stayed within four points of each other for the final four minutes of the half. A Williams midrange pull-up jumper and a pair of Caitlin Anderson free throws sent the teams to the locker room tied at 23.
Williams put Indiana State in front early in the third quarter with a layup and scored each of the Sycamores’ first six points of the quarter. Blackwell and Williams knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 35-34 Indiana State and Westerfeld followed with a putback to put the the Sycamores ahead by three. Valpo hit a trio of 3-pointers late in the quarter, including one just before the buzzer, to take a 43-41 lead after three quarters.
Indiana State’s most efficient quarter was the fourth, as the Sycamores hit nine of their 11 shots during that 10-minute stretch.
ISU (7-6 overall, 2-2 MVC) will visit Evansville on Wednesday for a matchup that starts at 7 p.m. EST. Valparaiso (2-10, 0-4) will travel to Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.
