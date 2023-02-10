With a two-point lead with 8:11 to go, the Indiana State women's basketball team rode a 7-1 run to pull away for another road win in the Missouri Valley Conference.
ISU defeated Murray State 82-71 on Friday.
Over the course of 1:41, freshman Bella Finnegan hit 3-pointer and scored in the paint and junior Mya Glanton had a bucket in the pivotal stretch.
In the process, second-year coach Chad Killinger won his 300th career game and 21st at ISU (10-12 overall, 5-8 MVC).
He is two wins away from topping last year’s total.
All five starters had at least eight points, Finnegan had a team-best and career-high 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, no turnovers, a block and a steal.
She has 48 points in the last three games combined.
Senior Chelsea Cain had 13 points and seven boards. Senior Del’Janae had 17 points four boards and a team-high five assists.
The team shot a scorching 63.5% from the floor and 61.5% from long range.
The sweep of the Racers was ISU’s first in the MVC in three seasons.
The Sycamores will head to Nashville on Sunday at 3 p.m. to face Belmont.
