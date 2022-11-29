The Indiana State Sycamores never let winless Chicago State get close to a lead Tuesday night in Hulman Center.
Three days after a 74-62 loss to previously winless Ohio University, the Sycamores raised their own record to 3-2 with a convincing 68-43 women’s college basketball victory over visiting Chicago State, now 0-8.
“We brought a different energy for this game,” said the Sycamores’ senior point guard Del’Janae Williams.
Teammate Chelsea Cain agreed.
“We had more energy and just more of a ‘go’ mode,” said Cain, an ISU senior.
Indeed, ISU became the aggressor after a slow first-quarter start. The Sycamore defense snatched 15 steals and helped cause 28 Cougar turnovers in the game, which led to 24 ISU points. No Cougar players scored in double figures. All but two of ISU’s 14 players scored, led by Williams with 14 points, forward Chelsea Cain with 12 and scrappy guard Anna McKendree with 11.
Cain, who added four rebounds and four assists, impressed Sycamore coach Chad Killinger.
“Chelsea Cain’s one we expected a lot out of,” he said of the 6-foot Prairieville, La., forward.
Likewise, 6-3 center Florence Tshimanga, a graduate student from Montreal, played her best game as a Sycamore, Killinger said, with five points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in 15 minutes of reserve duty.
“It was not only that she scored, but defensively she was strong,” Killinger said.
Both teams entered the night with field-goal shooting percentages under 38%. They started colder yet. ISU hit just 4 of 18 first-quarter shots, while Chicago State sank just 4 of 16.
The chill subsided for the Sycamores late in the second quarter, though.
After the Cougars closed to within 20-15, ISU finished the first half with an 11-0 run in the second period’s final 4 minutes. McKendree made the Sycamores’ lone first-half 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the half for a 23-15 lead. Florence Tshimanga and Natalia Lalic added consecutive rebound buckets, McKendree scored on a fast-break and Tshimanga drained a short bank shot in the final minutes for a commanding 31-15 Sycamore halftime advantage.
ISU hit 8 of 17 second-quarter shots to build that lead. They duplicated those shooting numbers in the third quarter.
“We tell each other to keep shooting the ball,” Williams said of ISU’s approach when the shots aren’t falling.
The Sycamores poured it on in the third, stretching to leads of 39-15, 43-18 and 49-23. ISU senior forward Chelsea Cain lit that explosion, scoring six of ISU’s first eight points in the third quarter, which ended with ISU leading 52-30.
The Cougars never threatened ISU in the fourth.
By the end of the game, ISU had shot 38% from the field, a slight improvement from 35.5% shooting in the loss to Ohio on Sunday.
Ohio and Chicago State are “two very different teams,” Killinger said of their last two opponents. In Tuesday’s game against the Cougars, “I just thought overall the frame of mind was good,” Killinger added.
The Sycamores play a seemingly rare road game next at Western Michigan on Dec. 10, after a long break for final exams. Nine of their first 11 games are in Hulman Center. (Chicago State’s path is stranger yet. Now an independent after leaving the Western Athletic Conference, the Cougars play 18 of their 27 games this season in 2022.)
ISU ends that home-heavy stretch with its first Missouri Valley Conference game on New Year’s Eve against Southern Illinois in Hulman Center. The Sycamores’ goal in the meantime is “just improving through each game so we’re ready for out first conference game,” Cain said.
Killinger sees the Sycamores still searching for an “identity” as a team. “We can play small, and we can play bigger at times,” he said. “As a [coaching] staff, it’s up to us to find the best combinations.”
Once that happens, Cain sees good things ahead. “I think we’re such a versatile team,” she said. “We can play so many ways. And I think once an identity is found, we can be unstoppable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.