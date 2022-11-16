There should be plenty of smiles around the Indiana State athletic offices Thursday.
The ISU men’s basketball team has started its season 2-0, having defeated Ball State 83-71 Saturday. That same afternoon, the Sycamores’ football squad halted an eight-game losing skid by blanking Western Illinois 21-0.
And on Wednesday evening in Hulman Center, the Indiana State women’s basketball team got ISU career-high point totals from Anna McKendree (23) and Natalia Lalic (22) and committed only five turnovers through the first 3 1/2 quarters en route to an 84-71 triumph over Central Michigan. That boosted the Sycamores’ record to 2-0, matching the men’s mark.
McKendree finished 9 of 13 from the field and Lalic 8 of 13, frustrating the Central Michigan defense throughout the contest.
“Overall, I’m really proud of our effort,” said ISU women’s coach Chad Killinger, who noticed from glancing at the postgame stat sheet that the Sycamores scored 24 fast-break points with the help of 17 steals. Four of those steals came from McKendree and four came from 6-foot-3 reserve forward Hattie Westerfeld, who also contributed six points and three rebounds.
Del’Janae Williams added 12 points, four assists, four boards and three steals to the Sycamores’ victory.
McKendree, a 5-7 senior guard, got the points parade started with a layup created by her own steal. But Central Michigan freshman Sydney Harris tallied the next nine points — two 3-pointers and a three-point play — to catapult the visitors on top 9-2.
Then McKendree converted her own three-point play following a Williams steal to pull the Sycamores within 9-5. Later, a 2 and a 3 by McKendree — who fired in her team’s first 10 points — and a 3 from the left wing by Lalic — who had just come off the bench — put the home team ahead 13-11 with 4:57 left in the first quarter. The Chippewas closed strong, however, and led 19-17 at the end of the first period.
A 6-0 spurt — consisting of an off-balance layup by Williams, a driving basket through traffic by Bella Finnegan and two free throws by Chelsea Cain — provided ISU with a 23-21 advantage early in the second frame. Although Central Michigan grabbed leads of 28-25, 29-28, 32-31 and 34-33, the Sycamores finished the half with a 13-2 run — culminated by a trey from Ella Sawyer with about a second left — to pad their cushion to 46-36 at the break.
The third proved to be the decisive quarter as the visitors got outscored 22-12, leaving Indiana State with a 68-48 advantage heading into the final 10 minutes. With 5:15 showing on the scoreboard, Lalic sank her fifth 3 to hike the Sycamores’ margin to 26 points (80-54). The Chippewas racked up the final 12 points to make the final score more respectable from their perspective.
Substitute guard Bridget Utberg paced Central Michigan with 21 points on seven 3-pointers, including four in the fourth period. Jahari Smith and Harris added 16 and 14 points respectively.
To say McKendree played like a beast Wednesday would be putting it mildly. In addition to her sharpshooting prowess and ball thievery, the 124-pounder (that’s what she said) managed to move a rolling scorers’ table into the lap of a sports reporter, who weighs twice as much as her and spent his entire adult life working out with weights, when she sprinted into it at full speed to retrieve a loose ball.
That table was kinda heavy too.
Lalic wasn’t bad either, although she didn’t shove any tables.
“Those two can really shoot the basketball and we were able to get ‘em open shots,” Killinger assessed.
“Our pace tonight was just right,” mentioned McKendree, who didn’t realize she scored her team’s first 10 points until she was told during the postgame news conference.
“We just moved the ball really well,” Lalic added, “and that allowed us to get open shots.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.