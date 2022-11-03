When it comes to exhibition games? It looks good to win by 30, but it’s not always the most valuable experience when it comes to actually getting your team better.
What you really want is to be tested … and survive the test.
For the Indiana State women’s basketball team, that’s exactly what they got on Thursday against Division II Lincoln. The Blue Tigers made it hard for the Sycamores at times, but ISU ultimately prevailed 75-66, making free throws down the stretch to open up a close contest.
“Last year, in our first game, we won by 55 and we didn’t get anything out of that other than a win. But this was a situation we can learn from,” ISU women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger said.
“We learned some different lessons throughout the game and that’s good for us. There’s still a lot of unknowns with us,” Killinger said.
Caitlin Anderson and Chelsea Cain co-led ISU with 14 points. Cain added a team-high eight rebounds.
It wasn’t easy for ISU. The Sycamores had 28 turnovers and Lincoln managed 11 offensive rebounds. ISU didn’t really break into an offensive rhythm until the final quarter.
Then again? ISU didn’t make it easy for Lincoln either. The Blue Tigers turned it over 21 times and despite their offensive rebounds, were out-rebounded overall 42-25. Lincoln started both the second and third quarters by missing eight of their first nine shots.
The first half was messy. Both teams were very turnover-prone. ISU gave it away 16 times, Lincoln had 13 turnovers.
With no flow, it was the small moments of excellence that helped ISU earn a narrow 29-27 halftime advantage. Anderson came off the bench and scored seven points in the span of 30 seconds, driving the lane and drawing fouls (she drew seven in the game overall), to unloosen the ISU offense.
“I just knew playing my role, talking, getting deflections, getting steals and going up strong to get to the free throw line,” Anderson said.
In the second half, Killinger played small to put some distance between the Sycamores and the Blue Tigers.
“Our big kids really didn’t get a chance to play because they were smaller. We found we can go small and play. We played Adrian at the five. She hasn’t practiced that ever,” Killinger said.
“Adrian” is Adrian Folks, who had her first game action after suffering an ACL tear early in the 2021-22 season. She had eight points and six rebounds in just under 15 minutes.
“She was on a minute limitation. She scored eight points in 15 minutes and did the things that she does,” Killinger said.
Turnovers dropped in the second half for ISU and holding Lincoln to 1 of 9 to start the third quarter allowed the Sycamores to build a 51-40 lead by the end of the quarter.
“Once we slowed down? It was being able to drive on them and little things they were doing to pick up on to score on them,” Cain said.
ISU’s lead peaked at 61-45 before Lincoln’s full-court pressure began to have an effect. Turnovers led to Lincoln scoring opportunities and with 41 seconds left? The ISU lead was cut to five.
Lincoln couldn’t manage the breakthrough. Free throws by Anderson and Anna McKendree sealed the win for ISU.
Not that the win took away the sting of the turnovers.
“My biggest concern with this team is how many times we turned it over. We turned it over 28 times and made 22 shots. We’re not going to win games in the Missouri Valley turning the ball over more than shots we make,” Killinger said.
ISU hosts Saint Louis at 11 a.m. on Monday to start the regular season.
“It’s a good starting point, but we can definitely get better. From this game? It’s nothing but up from here,” Anderson said.
LINCOLN (66) — Gonzalez 0-3 0-0 0, Bazylewicz 1-4 1-1 3, Carter 1-4 3-4 5, Simmons 0-5 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-8 2-2 10, McGinnis 7-13 2-7 16, Jackson 6-12 0-0 14, Bradley 3-4 4-8 10, Arrowood 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 24-59 FG, 12-22 FT, 66 TP.
INDIANA STATE (75) — Glanton 1-4 0-0 2, Cain 4-8 6-8 14, Sawyer 1-2 3-4 5, McKendree 3-4 3-4 10, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Niebuhr 0-2 0-0 0, Finnegan 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 2-3 10-11 14, Tshimanga 0-3 0-0 0, Folks 2-2 4-5 8, Pitzer 1-1 0-0 2, Westerfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-1 3-4 5. Totals 22-45 FG, 29-36 FT, 75 TP.
Lincoln 13 14 13 26 - 66
Indiana State 16 13 22 24 - 75
3-point goals — LU 6-23 (Jackson 2-6, Mitchell 2-5, Arrowood 2-4, Simmons 0-3, Bazylewicz 0-2, McGinnis 0-2, Gonzalez 0-1); ISU 2-8 (Finnegan 1-3, McKendree 1-1, Williams 0-2, Sawyer 0-1). Rebounds — LU 25 (McGinnis 7, Jackson 4, Simmons 4, Bazylewicz 3, Carter 2, Team 2, Gonzalez, Mitchell, Bradley); ISU 42 (Cain 8, Folks 6, McKendree 5, Sawyer 4, Finnegan 4, Anderson 4, Glanton 3, Williams 2, Team 2, Niebuhr, Tshimanga, Pitzer, Blackwell). Assists — LU 13 (Bradley 4, Jackson 3, Simmons 2, Gonzalez, Bazylewicz, Carter, McGinnis); ISU 13 (McKendree 4, Williams 4, Glanton, Cain, Sawyer, Finnegan, Blackwell). Steals — LU 13 (Arrowood 3, Gonzalez 2, Bazylewicz 2, Jackson 2, Simmons, Mitchell, McGinnis, Team); ISU 11 (Anderson 3, McKendree 2, Williams 2, Sawyer, Finnegan). Blocks — LU 1 (Carter); ISU 2 (Finnegan 2). Turnovers — LU 21 (Bradley 6, Gonzalez 4, Simmons 4, McGinnis 3, Jackson 2, Mitchell, Team); ISU 28 (Glanton 5, McKendree 4, Williams 4, Anderson 3, Niebuhr 2, Folks 2, Pitzer 2, Blackwell 2, Finnegan). Total fouls — LU 27, ISU 20. Fouled out — Gonzalez. A — 1,100.
Next — ISU hosts Saint Louis at 11 a.m. Monday in the regular-season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.