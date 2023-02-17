In a close game between two programs near the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference standings, neither squad led by more than six points through three quarters.
Neither the Indiana State women’s hoops team nor Valparaiso put forth an outstanding effort as they combined for 40 turnovers and shot below 41% from the floor.
But the Beacons made the plays in the fourth frame in a 54-47 win Friday evening in Hulman Center.
The Beacons (5-19, 3-12) led the majority of the game on the road to a team they trailed by two games at 11th place in the league.
“I think we did [overlook Valpo],” coach Chad Killinger said. “I don’t know why. Half of this roster is not far enough removed from being a five-win team [itself]. I told them that in [the] shootaround.”
The Sycamores (10-14, 5-10) opened the final quarter down four and started with a stop as Valpo traveled under the basket.
The second one came at the 9:05 mark, senior Anna McKendree got into the passing lane and deflected a pass into the hands of freshman Bella Finnegan.
McKendree turned and ran straight to the rim and senior Caitlin Anderson fed her for a layup.
Senior Del’Janae Williams said the game was still up for grabs at that moment.
Then, the Sycamores went nearly five minutes without a field goal.
Anderson scored on a drive with 4:38 left to end Valpo’s 10-0 run that doubled its largest lead of the game.
ISU missed five shots and had two miscues. Freshman Lily Niebuhr shifted her feet in the paint.
With 6:21 to go, Williams secured a steal and found McKendree inside the arc on the right and as she scanned the paint, she dribbled the ball off her foot and out of bounds.
This uncharacteristic mishap epitomized the Sycamores’ night.
The Sycamores got no closer than seven points to close the game after the lackluster fourth-quarter outset.
“Disappointing that this late in the season we have to talk about effort,” Killinger said.
“That’s how we prepared this week. The effort that we have tonight, the way we prepared this week, our approach was not at a high level. It’s kind of like you reap what you sow. I don’t know if we thought we were going to just show up and win. They know you can’t do this in this league.”
The teams were tied at 25 at the break, following a pair of McKendree-to-Cain connections the game was knotted at 29.
However, the second bucket was expunged minutes later, after it was ruled to have left Cain’s hand after the shot clock expired.
Williams and Cain combined for 22 points on 22 shots.
Junior Mya Glanton pulled in six rebounds in 20 minutes and fouled out.Finnegan matched her effort on the glass.
ISU is 1-6 in Hulman Center and 4-4 on the road in MVC action.
“The laughing and giggling and stuff after a turnover and not being able to be organized in shooting drills,” Killinger said influenced the game. “I don’t know if it’s just being at home and there are too many distractions, lack of focus but it’s sad to see us not be able to take advantage on a weekend where we could possibly get a sweep.”
The last time ISU lost when an opponent scored less than 60 points was against Western Kentucky in mid December — a span of 18 games.
The Sycamores will wrap up their weekend at Hulman Center against Illinois-Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We wasted a great crowd on a Friday night,” Killinger said. “We had a really good crowd to watch us play. You go out and perform that way, then you should probably refund those people.”
