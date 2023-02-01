Indiana State was unable to sustain its strong start as the Sycamores fell to visiting Evansville 68-66 in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Wednesday evening inside Hulman Center.
Bella Finnegan led the Trees with a career-high 17 points, all in the second half. Del’Janae Williams and Anna McKendree contributed 14 points apiece, while Chelsea Cain added eight points and eight rebounds.
Similar to their previous meeting this season, ISU quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led 24-10 after the opening 10 minutes. Evansville rallied to take the lead in the third quarter, though, as Indiana State’s strong start fizzled. The Sycamores retook the lead midway through the fourth period, but a late run for the visitors was enough for them to prevail. Indiana State had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Williams’ 3-point attempt was off the mark.
Williams scored Indiana State’s first five points, getting the Sycamores got off to a torrid start from the field. McKendree kickstarted an 11-0 run for the Blue and White with a 3-pointer, which was followed by a basket from Caitlin Anderson and free throws from Cain and Ella Sawyer. Williams tacked on a pair of late baskets, the last one coming just before the buzzer to give the Sycamores that 24-10 lead.
Then Evansville started the second quarter with the hot hand, scoring the first 10 points before Williams ended the run with a jumper. Baskets by Sawyer and Cain followed, but the quarter proved to be a cold one from the floor for ISU. The Sycamores’ double-digit lead was cut to 32-30 by halftime.
Finnegan kept Indiana State ahead early in the third quarter with each of the Blue and White’s first nine points of the period. The freshman hit three of her first four shots to begin the second half, but Evansville answered back each time. The visitors went on to take a seven-point lead late in the quarter, but a three-point play by Lily Niebuhr pulled the Sycamores within 50-46 heading into the fourth frame.
McKendree cut Evansville’s lead down to one with a 3-pointer early in the quarter, and back-to-back jumpers by Finnegan midway through the frame tied it a 57-all. Finnegan later gave the Sycamores a 60-59 lead with a pair of free throws, but a 6-0 Evansville run followed and the Purple Aces held the lead for the remainder of the game. Three-pointers by Williams and McKendree late in the game gave Indiana State a chance, but they weren’t enough.
On a side note, Williams sits 31 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career. She would be the 29th player in program history to hit the milestone.
ISU (9-11 overall, 4-7 MVC) will begin a three-game road trip Sunday at Northern Iowa, with tipoff slated for 3 p.m. EST. The Aces are now 10-9 and 5-6 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.