The Indiana State women’s basketball team will close its first regular season under coach Chad Killinger this weekend, starting Thursday with a home matchup against Northern Iowa.
Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Hulman Center.
The Sycamores are 10-17 overall and 5-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference, sitting in eighth place in the MVC standings. They’ll try to stop a losing skid that has reached eight games.
Meanwhile, UNI is 18-9 and 11-5 respectively. The Panthers are third in the standings as teams battle for seeds in the MVC women’s “Hoops in the Heartland” tournament March 10-13 in Moline, Ill.
ISU and UNI squared off against each other Feb. 2 at Cedar Falls, Iowa, with the host Panthers winning 72-49. Northern Iowa had five players score in double figures, led by Kam Finley with 15 points and Maya McDermott with 13.
In that same contest, no Sycamores tallied in double figures. Top scorers were Natalia Lalic and Mya Glanton with eight points apiece.
For the season, the Panthers’ leading scorers are 5-foot-6 senior guard Karli Rucker at 12.9 points per game and Finley, a 5-9 junior guard, at 12.0 ppg.
Del’Janae Williams, a 5-8 junior guard, is Indiana State’s No. 1 non-injured scorer at 12.6 ppg. Lalic, a 5-11 senior guard, is coming off a 17-point effort in a 72-65 loss at Missouri State last Saturday.
After Thursday, the Sycamores’ final regular-season matchup will be against Drake on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. in Hulman Center.
ISU won at Drake 78-70 on Dec. 30 as Lalic paced the attack with 20 points.
