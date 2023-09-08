Freshman Kira Holland delivered an impressive performance against Morehead State in Indiana State's opening match of Morehead State's Comfort Inn-Vitational volleyball tournament Friday.
But, alas, ISU lost the match and its record fell to 2-5 for the season.
Morehead won in four sets by scores of 25-15, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-22.
At the same time, Holland finished one dig shy of a statistical double-double. She led ISU with 11 kills to go along with nine digs. Karinna Gall tallied nine kills while Kaitlyn Hamilton and Storm Suhre had six kills apiece. Ella Scott led all players with nine blocks in the match and was one of three Sycamores with two service aces.
Morehead State never trailed in the opening set, using a lengthy scoring run midway through to break things open, ISU sports information reported. An 11-3 run for the home side saw the Sycamores facing a 21-13 deficit, which they couldn’t overcome despite kills by Holland and Scott. Morehead State went on to take the opening set 25-15.
Indiana State jumped out to an early lead in the second set, thanks in part to consecutive block assists by Scott and Hannah Baudin. Morehead State rallied to take a 12-10 lead, but the Sycamores found a spark once Avery Hales checked into the match. Indiana State immediately went on a scoring run on Hales’ serve, scoring six straight points to go back in front. Holland notched a pair of kills during the run, while Hales added an ace and a kill. Morehead State cut its deficit to two, but aces from Scott and Hales helped the Trees take the second set 25-20, tying the match at one set apiece.
The Sycamores carried their momentum into the early stages of the third set, going up 7-2 following kills by Holland and Gall. Morehead State rallied back to tie the set, but an ace and a kill by Scott put the Trees back in front 14-12. The Eagles responded, though, going on a six-point run to take an 18-14 lead. Despite a pair of late kills by Gall, Morehead State held on to take the third set 25-23.
Indiana State got off to another good start in the fourth set, as kills by Gall and Suhre helped the Sycamores take a 7-4 lead early on. The home side rallied to go back in front, but the Sycamores responded with five straight points on Holland’s serve to take a 15-13 lead. Suhre recorded a block solo and a kill during the run for the Blue and White. Kills by Gall, Scott and Holland had the Trees ahead 22-18, but Morehead State came back to score seven unanswered points to win the set 25-22 and take the match.
