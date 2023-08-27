Indiana State's Kaitlyn Hamilton registered 13 kills on a .419 hitting percentage Sunday afternoon, but host Cincinnati defeated the Sycamores in three sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-17) inside Fifth Third Arena to close the Tribute to #10 volleyball tournament.
Ella Scott added six kills for ISU, while Madisen Perry and Karinna Gall tallied four kills apiece. Hannah Baudin dished out 28 assists, while Cadence Gilley had a team-leading 10 digs.
Hamilton got things started for the Sycamores with an early kill, but Cincinnati quickly took the lead in the first set and never trailed for the remainder of the opening frame. The Sycamores got within a point on multiple occasions, including 16-15 after a pair of kills by Gall and a block assist by Scott and Hamilton, but never got closer in the set. Hamilton tacked on a pair of late kills, but the homestanding Bearcats took the first set 25-21.
Indiana State found itself in an early 4-0 hole in the second set, but the Sycamores responded with a rally of their own. Hamilton had three kills in a five-point span, while Gall and Perry added kills to put the Trees in front 8-7. Indiana State increased its lead to 10-8 following a kill by Perry and a Cincinnati attack error, but the Bearcats came right back. Cincinnati went on a run to take a 15-13 lead at the media timeout and never looked back. Scott registered a pair of kills in a three-point span late in the set, but Cincinnati took the second set 25-18.
The Sycamores looked to flip the script in the third set, with Hamilton opening the set with back-to-back kills and Emma Kaelin adding a service ace to make it 3-0. Cincinnati tied things back up before a pair of kills by Baudin put the Blue and White in front once more at 7-6. A three-point Cincinnati run saw the Bearcats take an 11-9 lead that they never relinquished. Indiana State got within two at 16-14 following back-to-back kills by Kira Holland, but that was as close as the Sycamores got. Cincinnati closed by taking seven of the last eight points to win the third 25-17, clinching the match in the process.
Indiana State will head to St. Charles, Mo., for the Lindenwood Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Sycamores will open the weekend with a Friday twinbill against ULM and Austin Peay before closing play Saturday against Lindenwood.
