ISU volleyball dominates EIU, claims 6th straight victory

Indiana State's volleyball team used a dominant performance to make it six wins in a row, blanking over-the-border rival Eastern Illinois, 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-15) on Friday evening in the ISU Arena.
The Sycamores’ (7-2 overall, 0-0 MVC) six-consecutive victories are the tied for the third-longest streak in school history and is the longest since the 1982 season when ISU won 14 straight and finished the year 37-10.
Using consistent play across the board, the Blue and White held a statistical advantage in every major category. Offensively, Karinna Gall and Kaitlyn Hamilton led the way with eight kills each, helping ISU to a 32-20 cushion over the Panthers (7-2, 0-0 OVC).
ISU also out-hit the opposition, hitting .247 while holding EIU to -.094. It was the first time holding an opponent to negative hitting since keeping IUPUI at -.044 on Sept. 17, 2019.
Indiana State used 10 service aces to bolster the offense, including four from Chloe Mason and three from Emma Kaelin. Eastern Illinois, which entered the match third nationally in aces per set, didn’t record an ace for the evening.
In the passing game, Mason led the way with 19 assists with Kaelin adding nine, leading the Trees to a 30-17 advantage over Eastern Illinois. Defensively, Melina Tedrow served as the anchor with 17 digs (5.67 per set) while Ashley Eck contributed eight of her own. It was a 42-38 difference in the category, favoring the Sycamores.
At the net, ISU was in control. Utilizing 16 block assists, the Sycamores held an 8-5 total block advantage. Kylie Newby was the leader, forming a wall for five blocks while Storm Suhre added four and Madeline Williams and Hamilton each added three.
The Sycamores and Panthers will meet again this weekend when ISU travels to Charleston, Ill., on Sunday for a 5 p.m. EDT first serve.
