ISU unveils Step Up Initiative to cover budget shortfall

The stark effect COVID-19 has had on college athletic budgets became clear when Indiana State's athletic department announced Tuesday that it's starting a fundraising campaign to seek financial help for the athletic department.
ISU launched its Step Up Initiative on Tuesday. The purpose of the initiative is to help close the financial gap that has been created due to lost revenue and increasing costs due to COVID-19 testing and other supplies needed to ensure athlete safety during the pandemic.
"It's our job as an athletic department to ask our fans, our alumni and our community that we need their support in a tough time. Ticket revenue 25 percent, sponsorships? Everyone is impacted, not just athletics. This is just our effort to be able to offset the costs we're incurring and will continue to incur with the pandemic," ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said.
Many of the revenue streams the ISU athletic department — and all college athletics programs — have available to them have been severely cut or dried up altogether due to the pandemic. The first hit came in March when the NCAA Tournament was canceled. The media rights money for the tournament is distributed to member schools and it constitutes about 5% of each athletic budget.
With no tournament in 2020, the NCAA, which also relies on the tournament payout to fund its operations, cut the distribution to conferences and schools to $225 million from the usual $600 million — and that was only after the NCAA dipped into $80 million of reserves.
Other hits have come since. The delay of football season to the spring took away the guaranteed money ISU would have received from a nonconference game at Middle Tennessee State. The delay of men's basketball season wiped out a guarantee game at Purdue, scheduled for Nov. 12, which was canceled due to the start of the season being moved to Nov. 25. Since then, ISU has also lost its other guarantee game at Dayton, scheduled for Dec. 2, when the Flyers had to reschedule their multi-team exempt tournament.
"The [loss of] guaranteed games and the NCAA Tournament allocation, it impacts us quite significantly. There's a delta there that needs to be filled. Hopefully, we'll have a championship in basketball to get that allocation back. It's not just us, that's every school that relies on that money. If it's not there, that creates a pretty big deficit," Clinkscales said.
The general state of the economy has also affected athletics like it has every other sector of the economy. Money is tight and sponsorships are harder to come by.
More hits will come in the form of reduced attendance. Clinkscales confirmed that the current plan for men's and women's basketball is to have no more than 25% capacity for games.
While all of these hits have been absorbed, the cost of running the athletic department has gone up. COVID-19 testing is a major expense, though somewhat mitigated with the fall schedule canceled, but it's still something that wasn't budgeted. Nor was the cost of PPE for athletic training staff and other measures needed to keep student-athletes safe.
Clinkscales declined to address specific numbers, either how much ISU is trying to raise or what percentage of the budget has been affected, but simply stressed the need for assistance from the fanbase.
"It's important to offset the costs were incurring. Every little bit helps. Heck, I'll take a million dollars right now, but we need to offset the costs. This is going to be impactful long into the next year. It's not just our school that's doing this. Other Valley schools are doing this are doing this as well as Power Five schools. We have good support, but we need more support of our alumni and fans going forward," Clinkscales said.
Indeed, at the same time ISU was announcing its initiative, Maryland, from the Big Ten Conference, was announcing a similar fundraising campaign. Evansville announced its "Future Unafraid" campaign on Sept. 21. Purdue announced its campaign a month ago in the effort to fill an expected $50 million gap in its budget, though that was before the Big Ten changed its mind and elected to play football.
In its release to the media, ISU emphasized that its undertaken cost measures to offset the losses it has incurred. Expenditures have been reduced and open staff positions haven't been filled.
All money raised by the Step Up Initiative will go to the general ISU athletic department fund and the campaign will go through the duration of the 2020-21 athletic season.
Gifts can be made at givetoindianastate.edu or can be called in at (812) 237-6134. Checks can be mailed to: Indiana State University Foundation; 30 N. 5th Street; Terre Haute, IN 47809.
• Football opens fall practice — Football practicing in September is usually not noteworthy, but given how much COVID-19 has affected the calendar, the appearance of the Sycamores for an official practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday was a step towards normalcy in the face of near-constant abnormality.
ISU is treating fall practice much as it does spring practice. The Sycamores will practice for the same amount of time as they would in the spring. This is all in anticipation of preseason practices that will commence in January.
"It's the same calendar. You have 34 days and 15 practices. Helmets only for the first two days and then half-pads," ISU coach Curt Mallory said. "I didn't do quite as much as I would during a normal spring because we haven't gone in so long, but it was productive. We got a lot done."
• ISU swaps Dayton for SLU — ISU lost its game at Dayton on Dec. 2, but added a different Atlantic 10 Conference foe in the Flyers' place. On Monday, ISU announced that Saint Louis will be the new opponent and that the game will take place at SLU's Chaifetz Arena on Dec. 15.
ISU coach Greg Lansing indicated that the program is seeking one more additional game for its schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.