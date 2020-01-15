A 23-point win would normally be cause for plaudits and praise from the triumphant team.
Indiana State’s men’s basketball team was able to enjoy that winning margin as Evansville was felled 65-42 on Wednesday at Hulman Center, but were the Sycamores satisfied?
Not really. And, perhaps? It’s a sign of growth as far as what the Sycamores expect from themselves.
“It’s a good win. Any time you beat an in-state rival in a home game, it’s good to get through it. I told the guys I didn’t think we played particularly well. They played a little bit like I felt,” said ISU coach Greg Lansing, who has been dealing with a stomach bug.
ISU guard Christian Williams noted Lansing’s unwillingness to settle for being happy with a mere win. It’s the quality of ISU’s play that will lead to more wins.
“It’s the little things. We have to pay attention to the details better and come out with more energy to start the game. We came out lackadaisical and that set [Lansing] off a little bit,” Williams said. “Against a team we feel we’re a little bit better than? We need to lock in and execute. We didn’t do that for all 40 minutes tonight.”
Lansing was asked if it’s a sign of increased expectation that he was more glass half-empty than half-full in the wake of the win.
“I’m a little disappointed with how we played, even though we won by 23. I think the guys understand they didn’t play well individually or collectively. The talent level is pretty good in that locker room. They have high expectations just like our fans and coaching staff. We have to be much better,” Lansing said.
It’s not as if there weren’t good things the Sycamores did.
ISU (10-6, 3-2) held the struggling Purple Aces – losers of five in a row – to 30.4 percent shooting. Four different Sycamores scored nine or more points led by Tyreke Key’s 13-point effort. ISU won the battle of the boards, had more assists, had fewer turnovers, had twice as many steals and had five blocked shots to none for the Aces.
But? It could have been better.
“There were small things on the defensive end we could have cleaned up. We gave up offensive rebounds in the first half. We have to clean it up,” ISU center Tre Williams said.
A methodical first half helped the Sycamores take control by halftime. Evansville started well, scoring on four of its first five possessions, but once ISU inserted Christian Williams? The Aces’ scoring dried up. ISU took the lead by the 14:22 mark and didn’t give it up.
Williams influence on ISU’s defense has been important throughout MVC play. His length causes problems, but his commitment to making his presence felt through his defense is a key buy-in for the Sycamores.
“I’ve been trying to take more pride in the defensive end and knowing that when I’m in there? I need to provide a spark. I’ve been more active with my hands, get some steals and deflections and create some momentum for us,” Christian Williams said.
Evansville interim coach Bennie Seltzer noted Williams’ influence.
“He was 6-6 or 6-7, but he’s got a 7-2 wingspan. I’ve never heard of anything like that. He’s an athlete. He’s long and a good defender. He does a lot of things to help his team win. It looks like from what I saw that he doesn’t care about scoring many baskets. He just wants to do whatever’s necessary for his team to win. You can win a lot of games with guys like that,” Seltzer said.
Evansville was as close as 24-19 with 3:03 left in the half, but ISU closed with a 10-0 run. Four different Sycamores converted from the field during the run, including a 3-pointer by Cobie Barnes. ISU’s halftime advantage was 34-19.
ISU shot 51.9 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes – Evansville was only at 27.6 percent.
It seemed the rout was on when ISU took a 43-21 lead early in the second half, but making big leads stick is not the Sycamores’ strong suit.
Evansville (9-9, 0-5) responded with a 13-0 run to draw its deficit down to nine. However, the Aces’ run proved to be all they had in the tank. After a Cobie Barnes’ putback with 11:53 left, ISU would score on six of its next seven possessions to put the Aces away for good.
Cobie Barnes had his best effort for ISU in a MVC game. He scored nine points and had five rebounds.
ISU begins a two-game road swing on Saturday as it plays at Valparaiso. And it’s true … the Sycamores will have to be better against the Crusaders.
“To win one going away? It doesn’t happen that often and we’re happy with it, but we need to shoot the ball better and we had some turnovers. We did do good things, we just didn’t have the juice we had in the previous conference games,” Lansing said.
