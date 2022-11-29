Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.