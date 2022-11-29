As the thumping of basketballs on the court echoed through Hulman Center during practice Monday afternoon, the task ahead of the Indiana State Sycamores was as clear as those sounds.
They will start the Missouri Valley Conference portion of their schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hulman Center against Drake. The visiting Bulldogs are unbeaten at 6-0, the overwhelming favorite to win the MVC title in a preseason poll and winners of 101 games since coach Darian DeVries took over in 2018.
ISU coach Josh Schertz's Sycamores have won six of their seven games this season. That's the second-best nonconference record among MVC teams so far in 2022-23 — right behind Drake.
"We're in a good place. We've got a lot of competitors in that locker room. They like big challenges," Schertz said between drills Monday. "And, there's no bigger challenge in the Missouri Valley Conference than Drake."
The biggest of those challenges seems to be the Bulldogs' 6-foot-7 sophomore swingman Tucker DeVries, son of the Drake coach and Iowa's high school Mr. Basketball two seasons ago. Tucker DeVries fills both guard and forward roles, and averages 21.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. He's hit 28 of his last 42 shots through a four-game stretch that included Drake winning the Paradise Jam tournament title prior to Thanksgiving in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a 76-64 home win on Saturday over Louisiana.
"He's been tremendous," Schertz said of Tucker DeVries. "They've got the best player in the league, and they've got some great players around him."
Four other Bulldogs average 8 points or more per game, including 6-6 senior guard-forward Sardaar Calhoun — who previously played at Texas Tech and Florida State — at 9.5. Several Bulldogs played in the CBI postseason tournament last year, and some played in Drake's 2021 NCAA Tournament victory over Wichita State. Teammate D.J. Wilkins, a 6-2 guard, scored 21 points vs. Louisiana.
The Sycamores' hopes to break into the Missouri Valley's upper tier will become clearer after Wednesday's conference opener against Drake. "We're going to get an early gauge of where we are," Schertz said.
Drake ended last season with records of 25-11 overall and 13-5 in the MVC, while ISU finished 11-20 and 4-14. The 2022-23 Sycamores have several new players.
"For us, it's such a different group," Schertz said. "The only carry-over is, they know how good Drake is."
The Sycamores have earned a share of notice, too, this season. They are outscoring opponents by an average score of 85-69 and have committed only 78 turnovers compared to 110 for their opponents. ISU is also outshooting rivals from the field, 3-point range and the free-throw line. They routed visiting NAIA opponent Trinity Christian 105-68 on Sunday, after claiming third place in last week's Gulf Coast Showcase, losing only a 63-61 heartbreaker to Missouri-Kansas City.
Four Sycamores scorers are averaging double-figures — Courvoisier McCauley at 16.4 points per game, Cameron Henry and Xavier Bledson at 10.7 ppg each and Cooper Neese at 10.6. Reserve freshman center Robbie Avila registered a double-double in Sunday's win with season highs of 16 points and 11 rebounds. The lead a generally healthy roster, with the exception of 6-9 forward Cade McKnight, who'll miss Wednesday's game because of illness, Schertz said.
ISU remains on its best start since the 2011-12 season, when the Sycamores finished 18-15. They've also experience some formative game situations, including close-scoring matchups in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
"That's all beneficial, but when you get to the Valley, it's all different," Schertz said. "It's night in, night out."
One edge the Sycamores could experience would be a boisterous crowd. So far this season, the strongest turnout in Hulman Center was 3,610 fans for the Nov. 12 game against cross-state rival Ball State. Wednesday's game has been designated as a "Blue Out," with fans being encouraged to wear blue.
"I hope Wednesday, during my tenure, is the best crowd and best atmosphere," Schertz said after Sunday's win. "We're gonna need that."
