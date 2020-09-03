ISU tabs Odum as assistant coach

Jake Odum is the best Indiana State men's basketball player of the Greg Lansing era, and on Thursday, he decided to cement his place on Lansing's coaching staff.
Odum was promoted from assistant director of player personnel and assistant strength coach to a job as a full assistant. Odum replaces Terry Parker, who departed to take an assistant coaching job at UAB in June.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity from Indiana State and coach Lansing for allowing me to come back last year and be a part of the program. He made it an easy transition for me to go from playing and to get into the coaching field,” Odum said in a press release. “I’m grateful to all the coaches on staff from Kareem Richardson, Brett Carey, Terry Parker and James Schmeits that also made the transition a breeze. I’m thankful to be at Indiana State, a place that made me who I am today.”
Odum becomes the most high-profile ex-ISU player to be an assistant for the Sycamores since Michael Menser was on Royce Waltman's staff during the 2002-03 season. He becomes the first Terre Haute native to be an ISU assistant since Matt Mardis served on Waltman's staff from 2003-06 and the first Wabash Valley native since Clinton's Lou Gudino served on Kevin McKenna and Greg Lansing's staffs from 2007-17.
Lansing is thrilled to have Odum take on a more important role within the program.
“After Larry Bird, he’s right there in the conversation as one of the all-time best to play at Indiana State. He loves Terre Haute, he loves Sycamore basketball and he’s excited to give back to our players and the community,” Lansing said of Odum in a press release. “Jake has a real gift for working with our guys. He is one of the smartest players I have ever coached, and he will bring that knowledge to our staff every day.”
When the announcement was made, it got approval from some ISU players on social media. ISU forward Jake LaRavia tweeted, "this big time" after the announcement was made.
Odum scored 1,568 points over his four-year career and ranks 6th all-time in scoring in program history. Odum ranks 2nd in assists (603), 3rd in steals (204), 1st in games played (134), games started (131), free throws made (590) and 13th in rebounds (617). He helped lead Indiana State to a 79-55 record during his time at ISU as well as the postseason each year (NCAA, NIT x2, CIT).
Odum was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honoree in 2013 and 2014 as well as a two-time selection to the All-MVC Tournament Team in 2011 and 2014. He led the Sycamores as a freshman to the 2011 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship and the Sycamores first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001.
Odum spent five seasons playing professional basketball overseas in Germany, Greece, Turkey and Russia.
