For the final time, a dozen swimmers will get in the Vigo County Aquatic Center pool to represent Indiana State on Saturday.
Senior Day will commence against Ball State and Southern Illinois as fifth-year coach Josh Christensen sends off the first class he recruited in the program’s seventh year since inception.
“The one thing that really sticks out is perseverance,” he said. “This is really their first normal year. At the end of their freshman year they got [ended] early [because of the COVID-19 pandemic]. Their sophomore and junior years were severely impacted by that, probably one of the toughest stretches ever to be a student-athlete.”
Though the Sycamores (4-3) have plenty to swim for the remainder of this campaign.
“This meet obviously you want to compete really well,” he said. “Ball State and SIU are both strong teams, it should be a pretty tight meet all around, really competitive meet. We are really wanting to use this weekend and the last couple of meets we have to set up for the [Missouri Valley Conference] championships here in a month. The way swimming is, sometimes it’s been all you do at conference, dual meets are good, they’re competitive, obviously you want to win but they don’t really change anything for conference. There is no seeding in play.”
The Sycamores have two more races before heading to Iowa City for the conference championship and then the College Swimming Coaches Association of America National Invitational starting on March 9 in Elkhart.
“We are coming off our winter training block,” he said. “We had a championship in Florida last week, we had Christmas week off at home and we’ve been back since [Dec.] 27. Classes started this week so we are really transitioning into that home stretch. We’ve got a couple weeks before we start the taper per se. We are definitely shifting gears to that home stretch now in terms of how we approaching these meets.”
High schools
On Wednesday, a rivalry race in the Vigo Schools Aquatic Center resulted in an overwhelming Terre Haute South wins over North.
The boys won 136-36.
“They’re riding a wave of excitement,” South coach Cristina Elliott said. “They are motivated by every meet. They find something they want to accomplish each week. So far, they are setting pretty high expectations for the end of season.”
A deep boys Braves squad of 17 swimmers swept the 12 events and took first and second place in nine of the races.
“The depth certainly helps,” she said. “In my four years at Terre Haute South, this is the biggest boys team that we’ve had.”
The squad boasts several performers who swim club in the offseason.
The girls took all 12 events, too, for a 101-68 decision.
With a smaller contingent of seven racers and seven divers, the Braves went full-throttle for the entirety of the night.
The 400 freestyle relay team won with a time of 3:55.68 as junior Lyric Irish kicked off the race followed by freshman Makenzie Ingle, freshman Layla Johnson and junior Demme Hancewicz as the anchor.
“It’s neat because we have a mixture of freshmen and juniors and in that mix there’s a lot of potential to get stronger,” she said. “They’re still finding their groove. We are training differently than they did a year ago. They anticipate what they can do individually to drop time. They’re setting some nice goals for the end of the season.”
Next Thursday, the Braves will wrap up dual races against Plainfield at home.
