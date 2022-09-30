Indiana State’s football team travels to Northern Iowa on Saturday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference lid-lifter for the Sycamores.
One can speak of individual talent on the UNI team … and the Panthers have their fair share.
Quarterback Theo Day leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total offense and passing.
Deion McShane, Sam Schnee and Logan Wolf are menaces to enemy secondaries.
The wonderfully named Woo Governor co-leads the MVFC in interceptions and has taken two back to the house.
However, when it comes to ISU’s perspective on things? The individual talent that the Sycamores’ opponents have blends into a reality that nearly all of their MVFC games will be this way. Such is the strength of the deepest and best league in FCS.
So for ISU to find its way? It’s less about matching individual opponent and more so about raising their own standard to match the talent of the competition.
“We all knew what we were getting into when we signed on to play football at Indiana State. We’re playing in the best conference in the Missouri Valley,” ISU quarterback Gavin Screws said.
“We harped on it back in January when I first got here. This is going to be a grind. We’ve named it the eight-game gauntlet,” Screws continued. “All we talk about on offense is the standard. When you deviate from it? It should feel different. It should have felt different when we didn’t put out the standard against Purdue and Montana.”
“This week, we’ve practiced with purpose and intent. I think we’ve done a good job of maintaining a standard and striving to reach the standard we’re going for,” Screws concluded.
To that end, ISU spent its off-week last week as if it was a normal game week. No days were taken off, as is often customary on bye weeks, given that ISU is relatively healthy. All practices were conducted in pads.
After a 1-2 start in which the one win was tight and the two losses weren’t, that level of concentration was felt to be necessary.
“We have to be better at third down, we haven’t been very good, so we hit that hard. We hit two minute hard. We’ve been working hard on the red zone and blitz attitude. We made those a huge emphasis and you have to do that in full pads,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
What benefit did the players get from maintaining their normal routine?
“It wasn’t a bye week at all,” ISU cornerback Bilhal Kone said. “We have to be on the same level in terms of communication. That’s the biggest thing we need to work on [defensively].”
ISU is “relatively” healthy. Two spots are a concern, however. Running back Tee Hodge left ISU’s loss against Montana early on and he has a thigh contusion. He is questionable. If Hodge can’t go? Dawson Basinger will join Justin Dinka in ISU’s backfield.
Safety Rylan Cole, who missed the Montana contest, is expected to be back, but he’ll be playing in pain. His right arm is in a cast, more like a club to protect his injured thumb, so he won’t be 100%.
All of the Sycamores who take the field will be fighting history.
ISU has infamously only won at the UNI-Dome once, back on Oct. 29, 1988, when Vixen, Rob Base and D.J. E-Z Rock, Terence Trent D’Arby, Erasure, Information Society and the Escape Club all graced the Billboard Top 40 chart.
Few of ISU’s current players have played in the UNI-Dome. ISU skipped UNI on the last MVFC schedule rotation and haven’t played in Cedar Falls since 2019.
Regardless, it’s a difficult place to play, made no less challenging by the team that calls it home.
UNI (1-3) is doing what it typically does. The Panthers are slow-starters usually by dint of a difficult nonconference slate. The Panthers lost at Air Force, by two at North Dakota and to FCS No. 5 Sacramento State, but UNI walloped Western Illinois 52-17 on Sept. 24.
“As a program, we haven’t had much success there. We have a heckuva challenge. They’re a physical bunch. They always have been,” Mallory said.
Once again? There’s a standard for ISU to meet. A successful season will be determined by whether the Sycamores can clear that high bar.
