Indiana State's women's basketball program has taken its share of lumps as it has tried to get its entirely new roster acclimated. The Sycamores went 2-10 in pre-conference play.
Now it really gets tough for the Sycamores.
Tonight at Illinois State, ISU begins its 18-game Missouri Valley Conference slate. The MVC is not the middle-of-the-road conference it has been for the last 15 years.
The MVC is currently rated as the 7th-best conference in the country by RPI, a measure still used in the women's game. Seven MVC teams, including both teams that ISU plays this weekend - Illinois State and Bradley on Sunday - are playing .700 basketball or better.
Five teams have a RPI of 100 or lower ... and Bradley just misses at 105.
The Sycamores, losers of eight in a row, have the MVC's worst record at 2-10. It's going to be a challenge for ISU to make its way in one of the best MVC women's seasons ever.
ISU was buoyed by its near-miss 55-53 home loss to a solid Saint Louis team on Monday. Sommer Pitzer and Jamyra McChristine both played well in the loss, and at times, the Sycamores demonstrated the stopping power that's going to be needed against the MVC's elite.
Pitzer is also feeling confident.
"Even though we lost, I see a big difference in our team. I'm kind of excited to see what we do against our conference teams. I feel like we'll take some bumps at the beginning of the season. I think we're getting to know each other better, we're executing better, I feel like it's going to keep getting better," Pitzer said after Monday's loss.
Illinois State (8-3) has claimed Illinois as one of its victims in pre-conference play. The Redbirds most recently lost in overtime to Austin Peay and did lose by a wider margin to Saint Louis than the Sycamores did, though the game was a road game for the Redbirds.
"The [SLU] game translates well because SLU does a lot of the same things that Illinois State will try to do with us. It prepares us very well for that game," ISU coach Vicki Hall said.
The Redbirds get their points in the paint. Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett both average 16.6 points and they average 6.6 rebounds (Wallen) and 6.4 (Maggett), respectively. The Redbirds don't shoot well from 3-point range, however, with Mary Crompton (40.6 percent) being the only dangerous outside threat.
Defensively, however, Illinois State shines. The Redbirds only allow 59.8 points per game, the stingiest defense in the MVC. Considering ISU has the worst scoring offense at 61.3? Points might be hard to come by.
Bradley (9-2) has continued an impressive growth under coach Andrea Gorski. Once an annual MVC doormat, the Braves are building on their breakout 19-10 campaign from 2019.
The Braves have the second-best defense in the MVC at 60.1 points allowed. Lasha Petree, who haunted the Sycamores last year in Peoria with 13 points scored in 46 seconds in a crazy come-from-behind 81-80 win, leads the Braves at 16.5 points on 37.3 percent 3-point shooting. Just behind her is veteran Gabi Haack, who is good for 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.
ISU plays Illinois State at 7 p.m. on Friday and they play at Bradley at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Though the odds are stacked against ISU, no one wants to go down without a fight.
"You just want to keep pushing in practice, to execute, to keep wanting to work hard and want to win and be something different than everyone expects us to be," McChristine said.
