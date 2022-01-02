Eight minutes, 43 seconds. What does that signify?
That’s the total amount of time Indiana State’s bench was on the floor against Bradley on Sunday. With three ISU starters – Xavier Bledson, Cam Henry and Simon Wilbar – out due to COVID-19 quarantine? ISU’s remaining players were going to have to log big minutes and fight tooth-and-nail against a solid Braves team.
With three of Sunday’s starters for ISU playing the entire game, the Sycamores rode an inspired effort to a 76-71 victory at Hulman Center.
“I’m proud of the grit and toughness it took to get there. There’s a lot of things we’re becoming a team on. That’s the best part. The fun part,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
ISU (8-6, 1-1) started Kailex Stephens, Neese, Micah Thomas, Julian Larry and Zach Hobbs. Larry, Thomas and Hobbs all played 40 minutes. Neese played 38. Stephens logged 33 minutes.
All were productive in their own ways. Neese led ISU in scoring with 19, including a dagger 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Thomas was everywhere. He had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Stephens and Hobbs had 14 points each. Larry had four assists and four rebounds.
“I played all 40 once before,” Thomas said. “Going into the game we knew we’d have to do what the team needs. You had to do it if you wanted to come out on top.
ISU coach Josh Schertz couldn’t have been prouder of the ISU effort against a Bradley team he had a lot of respect for.
“Bradley is a terrific team and we knew this was going to be more of a test of will than a test of ability. They’re so physical and tough. I couldn’t be prouder of how we fought,” Schertz said. “That’s a culture win, one they should be very, very proud of.”
Bradley was also short-handed as excellent forward Ja’Shon Henry did not play, but the Braves have more options to call upon, including size to spare in the paint. Bradley had a 43-33 advantage in rebounds, including 15 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points, but ISU found a way anyhow.
Bradley led 64-61 with under six minutes left after a 14-3 run wiped out what had been a 58-50 ISU advantage.
ISU clamped down defensively and waited for someone to make a shot to get momentum back in their corner. Neese hit it at 5:09 left to tie the game.
That started a sequence that ultimately decided the game. An errant pass by Bradley’s Mikey Howell was stolen by Stephens and converted by Larry for a layup to put ISU up 66-64 with 4:49 left. On the next ISU possession, Stephens converted a layup on the left baseline on a nice feed from Thomas.
“We did better on the glass and we had some timely shots. Our defense battened down the hatches a bit,” Schertz said.
ISU never trailed again, but they were never safe either. The Sycamores had the ball in the final seconds, protecting a three-point lead. Thomas had the ball, but Bradley did an effective job keeping him out of the lane and from taking a 3-point shot. The ball went to ISU’s left wing to Neese on the sideline. With the shot clock winding down, Neese had to do something.
Neese bulled his way to his shot, shoving Terry Roberts out of the way to shoot it, but no foul was called.
“It’s probably a shot that coach didn’t like as much, but if it goes in, you like it,” Neese said.
“I liked it,” Thomas quickly retorted.
“Dribbling to my left and pulling up for three is one of my favorite and most comfortable things to do. I let it fly and it happened to in. I got my body in front of [Roberts] who got me once before in the second half,” said Neese, who made no mention of the shove.
Bradley (7-7, 1-1) got within three again with 3.5 seconds left, but Thomas made the game-clinching free throws afterwards.
It was a series of peaks and valleys up to that point.
The Sycamores made four of their first seven 3-point attempts. In fact? ISU didn’t convert a two-point bucket until the 12:11 mark. Through it all, Bradley was running its offense through savvy point guard Terry Roberts for high-percentage opportunities. A 15-5 run Bradley run gave the Braves a peak of 11, but ISU ratcheted up its own defense and the Sycamores’ shooting heated up. A 12-0 put ISU in front by the 3:20 mark. Thomas ended a productive first half – 13 points, five rebounds, three steals – with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give ISU a 43-41 halftime advantage.
ISU started the second half stone cold, as Bradley took a four-point lead, but the Braves couldn’t sustain offense either. A 9-0 ISU run put ISU up 58-50 before the teams traded their late runs
ISU continues its homestand as Evansville visits Hulman Center on Wednesday.
“To go 40 minutes and do what they did, with some of the rebounding numbers we had with how out-sized we were? Guys showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight and a lot of toughness. It’s a win we can build a culture on,” Schertz said.
