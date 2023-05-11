No. 5 seed Indiana State knocked off No. 4 seed Murray State 2-1 in 12 innings Thursday, which advanced the Sycamores to Friday's semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.
They will take on No. 1 seed Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. EDT.
ISU (31-24) tied the program record for most victories in a season. Thursday's triumph marked the first time Indiana State has won two games in an MVC tournament since 2019 and the first time the Sycamores have advanced to the semifinals since they won the entire tournament in 2015.
Lauren Sackett started in the circle for the Sycamores and struck out three Racer hitters in the bottom of the first inning.
ISU scored first in the contest, going up 1-0 in the top of the third after a Racer error allowed Abi Chipps to score from third base. Chipps and Olivia Patton each singled in the frame. Cassi Newbanks relieved Sackett with two outs in the bottom of the third. Murray State got an RBI single to left field, tying the score at 1-1, before Newbanks got a strikeout to retire the side.
A scoreless game since the third inning, the Sycamores finally broke through in the top of the 12th as Isabella Henning scorched a ball through the left side with two outs. That plated Patton, who had singled and moved to second on a Danielle Henning sacrifice bunt.
Newbanks returned to the circle for the 12th and stranded runners on second and third as Kennedy Shade scooped up a groundball and threw on to first to end the game and send the Sycamores to the semifinal.
The right-handed Newbanks pitched 9.1 shutout innings, striking out five while picking up her sixth win of the season.
Indiana State finished with 11 hits led by Chipps, who went 4 for 5, and Patton, who went 3 for 5.
Murray State ended up 33-22 for the season.
