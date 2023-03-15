Indiana State swept a road doubleheader from IUPUI on Wednesday afternoon at the IUPUI Softball Complex.
The Sycamores took Game 1 by a 4-1 score, then won 2-1 in Game 2.
ISU’s Danielle Henning homered in Game 1.
The Sycamores (10-11) will welcome Illinois-Chicago to Price Field this weekend to begin Missouri Valley Conference play. A three-game series is currently scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT Friday.
But the schedule may be altered due to impending weather.
