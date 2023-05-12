Using three pitchers, fifth-seeded Indiana State softball team blanked the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Northern Iowa 1-0 on Friday, advancing the Sycamores to Saturday’s title game at Charlotte West Stadium.
Its opponent will be either No. 7 seed Belmont or No. 6/host Southern Illinois, who tangled after the ISU-UNI matchup Friday. First pitch Saturday is slated for 2 p.m. EDT.
This is the first time the Sycamores have advanced to the championship round since 2015.
The only Valley team to defeat UNI this season, the 2023 Sycamores (32-24) set a program record for most victories in a season.
ISU's Lexi Benko (15-8), Hailey Griffin and former Northview High School standout Lauren Sackett combined to pitch a seven-hit shutout over seven innings.
The Sycamores scored the game’s lone run in the top of the second inning, executing a perfect squeeze play. Kaylee Barrett got a bunt down, which allowed Cassie Thomerson to race home from third base. Thomerson had led off the frame with a walk, then stole second and advanced to third on a popout.
Indiana State went down in order in the fourth, bringing the Panthers up in the bottom half of the inning. Benko got a groundout, then gave up a single, which forced the Sycamores to go to their bullpen for Griffin. Her first batter drove a ball to the left-center gap that was tracked down by left fielder Danielle Henning, who immediately fired to first to turn an inning-ending double play.
With two on and two out in the bottom of the fifth, ISU replaced Griffiin with Sackett in the circle. She walked her first batter but struck out MVC Player of the Year Mya Dodge to leave the bases loaded and end the inning.
After the Sycamores went down in order in the sixth, Sackett worked a scoreless sixth, stranding a runner on second with two straight popouts.
TeAnn Bringle singled with one out in the top of the seventh, but the Sycamores couldn’t get anything else going, sending the ballgame to the bottom of the seventh.
UNI drew a one-out walk, but Sackett coaxed a flyout and a foul out to seal the outcome.
Northern Iowa bowed out of the tournament with a 39-12 mark.
